The Maine To Bring a Cinematic Soundscape to The Bomb Factory This Weekend

American rock staples The Maine will take the stage at the Bomb Factory on May 2, bringing their ambitious new era to life and channeling an Arctic Monkeys-like edge through their sound. Joining them is Nashville-based alt-pop trio Moody Joody, a band that knows exactly how to make you dance through your tears.

This stop on the I Love You But… I Chose The Maine Tour is more than just another date on a calendar. For both bands, Texas — and Dallas in particular — holds sacred space in their musical journeys. From intimate club shows a decade ago to massive festival stages, the Lone Star State has watched these artists grow. Now, they return with fresh albums, refined sounds and a shared desire to leave it all on the stage.

From early days in Dallas to headlining The Bomb Factory on May 2, The Maine’s journey is one for the books — don’t miss their next chapter. Lupe Bustos

The Maine, Growing Up Without Growing Old

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For nearly two decades, The Maine has cultivated one of the most fiercely loyal fanbases in modern pop-rock, known simply as “The 8123 Family.” The band’s success is not an accident. It’s the result of relentless touring, genuine fan connection and a refusal to compromise their artistic vision.

Dallas holds a vital piece of that history. Drummer Pat Kirch remembers the early days well.

“Early on in the band’s career, with us being from Phoenix, it was one of the closer places that we could get to,” Kirch says to the Observer. “We would play in Dallas way more often than we’d play in our hometown. It was one of the first places that we built an audience.”

That early groundwork cemented a bond that remains unbroken all these years later. The band still frequently routes through Texas, taking advantage of the cluster of major U.S. cities in the Texas Triangle.

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“There’s going to be people at this show that have been seeing us for 18 years, which is incredible,” Kirch reflects. “These same people who were there at the early, early shows have been with us this entire time. Every time that we’re back in Dallas, it just reminds me of those early days of the band.”

A Cinematic Approach to Joy Next Door

The Maine arrives in Dallas armed with their tenth studio album, Joy Next Door. The record is a session in unflinching sincerity and sonic ferocity. It’s also a concept strictly tied to the color green. Following their tradition of assigning specific colors to different eras, green represents the complicated nature of finding happiness amid life’s chaos. To capture this feeling, the band took a radically different approach to recording. They wrote and tracked the album in exact sequential order, from track one to 11.

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“We wanted the first song to feel like opening credits to a movie,” drummer Pat Kirch explains. “We wanted the last one to feel like the ending, and there was the climax and all these things in between.”

This linear process allowed them to adjust the sonic landscape in real-time. Every instrument, tuning and transition was chosen to serve the larger narrative. The band threw out the modern playbook of writing disconnected singles for streaming algorithms.

“Our fans and us, we want to hear an album that’s one thought,” Kirch says. “There was never any conversation while making this record about [if a song] could be a single that we’d take to radio. Everything was just about, ‘what do we want to hear? What sounds great coming after this last song?'”

The result is a mature, reflective and deeply engaging record, one that proves a band 10 albums deep still has plenty of vital stories left to tell.

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Moody Joody: Balancing the Light and the Dark

Opening the tour is Moody Joody. The trio consists of singer/guitarist Kaitie Forbes, singer/keyboardist Kayla Hall and producer/multi-instrumentalist Andrew Pacheco. Their appreciation for Texas runs deep, too. Having previously played the House of Blues in Dallas and taken the stage at Austin City Limits Festival, they know Texas audiences “always show up ready to party.” Now, they’re riding the wave of their infectious new single, “Loretta’s Last Call,” and preparing for their debut album later this year.

Their sound is a deft balancing act between heavy themes and shimmering, danceable pop. It’s a duality literally baked into their name.

Serving moody vibes and “joody” grooves, Moody Joody wants to make Dallas dance and cry at the same time. Luke Rogers

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“They’re either moody songs or joody songs,” Hall says. “Joody songs might be our more lighthearted, going out with your friends, dancing, kind of a little more unserious. And then we have our moody songs where we like to dive into those deeper emotions and speak on more serious topics, which might be seasonal depression or it might be a breakup.”

This tour marks a notable milestone for the trio — stepping onto stages like the Bomb Factory is a dream realized.

“We’re just so stoked to be out on the road,” Forbes shares. “I don’t think we’ve played these size venues yet, so it’s kind of surreal. We feel really honored and just overall really excited.”

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Where Memory Meets Melody

Together, the bands hope to transform the Bomb Factory into a celebration of musical craftsmanship. A seasoned headliner will deliver a masterclass in longevity and conceptual artistry, while a hungry, wildly talented opening act brings their “moody” and “joody” magic to Deep Ellum.

Both bands understand that a great concert is more than just playing songs. It’s about creating a world for the audience to step into. Whether you are dancing to Moody Joody’s infectious synth-pop or screaming along to The Maine’s opening credits, you are part of the story.

The Maine and Moody Joody perform on Saturday, May 2, at the Bomb Factory (2713 Canton St.). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $53.89.