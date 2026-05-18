Tripping Daisy brings it all home for final I Am An Elastic Firecracker anniversary show

Tim DeLaughter has always seemed less like a frontman who enters a room than one who blooms into it. His music has long worked the same way: sudden, strange, bright, alive with color and motion, as if sound itself had wandered into a light show and decided to stay awhile. That quality made Tripping Daisy one of Dallas’ most distinctive bands in the first place, and it still defines DeLaughter three decades after I Am An Elastic Firecracker first absorbed us into its splashy universe.

Now, that universe is circling back home.

This spring, Tripping Daisy has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of I Am An Elastic Firecracker with a tour that began in Florida, cut across the South and the West Coast, and touched down in Texas four times before reaching its final stop: Dallas. On May 22, the band closes the run at AM/FM Diner & Lounge, with Houston trio Jumprope opening what DeLaughter suggests will be a fittingly unruly homecoming.

Tripping Daisy in their early days, embodying the DIY spirit of Deep Ellum’s ’90s alternative rock scene. Courtesy of Tripping Daisy

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“Dallas is going to be kind of off the chain,” he tells the Observer.

That tracks. If any city deserves to host the tour’s final combustion, it’s the one that helped shape both the band and the man steering it.

“I basically grew up in front of everybody in Deep Ellum,” DeLaughter says.

That line gets at more than geography. Deep Ellum, in the late ’80s and early ’90s, was not just a neighborhood for young musicians; it was a live wire. It gave bands room to be rough, loud, half-formed and ambitious all at once. DeLaughter remembers a landscape of warehouses, punk shows, a little danger and a lot of freedom. There were few rules, fewer guardrails and no pressing sense that art had to justify itself in practical terms. It was, by his telling, a place to explore.

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Tripping Daisy did exactly that. The band debuted at Club Dada around 1990 and quickly built enough local heat to move onto bigger stages. Back then, DeLaughter says, the group often did not even have enough songs to fill a set, so they made up music on the spot to keep things moving. Improvisation was not a flourish; It was survival. But that looseness also became a method. In those early Deep Ellum days, Tripping Daisy evolved in real time as songwriters and performers, learning in public and turning uncertainty into style. And style mattered.

They were never content to just play songs and call it a night. The band built an atmosphere. Visual artist Scott Berman helped create psychedelic projections using slide projectors, film loops, oil and water, while DeLaughter chased the spirit of the old Fillmore light shows. The result was immersive, handmade and gloriously unpolished in the best way. He says the visual component was as important as the music. For him, the goal was always bigger than a set list. He wanted people to feel like they were being pulled into Tripping Daisy’s vibrant orbit.

That instinct still feels central to how DeLaughter talks about music, as he doesn’t describe songwriting as a manicured exercise in intention. It’s more intuitive than that, more visual and almost mystical. He sees things, feels things, follows them. Even now, speaking about Tripping Daisy and The Polyphonic Spree, he frames them not as separate careers but as separate channels for different currents of the same imagination.

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“I have a rock side of me,” he says. It’s a side that is drawn to urgency, volume and psychedelic muscle. That’s where Tripping Daisy lives.

DeLaughter’s other enduring project, The Polyphonic Spree, meanwhile, gives him room for a more expansive kind of adventure, where he “can take journeys.”

One band hits with a spark. The other stretches toward the heavens in choir robes. Both make perfect sense if you understand that DeLaughter has always chased sensation, spectacle and emotional lift in different forms.

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That’s part of what makes this Tripping Daisy run feel more meaningful than a standard nostalgia lap. DeLaughter knows full well that audiences are showing up with memory in tow.

“What stays a common theme is the nostalgic value,” he says. That rings true especially for fans who never got to hear Elastic Firecracker played in full when it first came out. For those people, hearing the album front to back now is “kind of a freakout session.”

But DeLaughter is not especially interested in embalming the past. What excites him is the chance to revisit those songs with more precision and more perspective. Back then, he says, the band had spirit and energy in abundance, even if the execution did not always keep pace. Now, they can bring the same heart with stronger hands. They are playing the songs, as he puts it, more like they were originally meant to be played, only with the maturity that time affords.

That makes the Dallas date feel doubly charged: a reunion with the city that made Tripping Daisy possible, and maybe the last local chance to hear this particular chapter in full.

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That does not mean he’s done looking forward. Quite the opposite, in fact. Tripping Daisy is also using this moment to crack open the future, as DeLaughter says the band will play a new song in Dallas, and possibly more, from Time Capsule 2, a teaser CD featuring three previously unreleased tracks that will be available exclusively during the band’s 2026 tour.

Tim DeLaughter of Tripping Daisy commands the stage during the band’s 2026 tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of I Am An Elastic Firecracker. The Dallas show marks the tour’s grand finale. Courtesy of Tripping Daisy

For a band so closely associated with a beloved past era, that matters — this is a victory lap, sure, but it’s also proof of a pulse.

The bill helps tell that story, too. DeLaughter is enthusiastic about Jumprope, the Houston trio opening the show. He praises the band’s musicality and the chemistry between its members, calling them a perfect opener for Tripping Daisy. That endorsement feels less like a courtesy than a recognition of lineage — one eccentric, energetic Texas band spotting another and saying, ‘there it is.’

And Dallas remains the thread through all of it. Before the clubs, before Deep Ellum, before the records, there was the city itself. DeLaughter recalls hearing Emerson, Lake & Palmer as a kid at Lakewood Elementary, which led him to decide he wanted to be a musician. He grew up around music with family members singing, rehearsing and filling just about every room with sound. Dallas gave him his earliest sparks, then later gave him a scene wild enough to catch fire.

So bringing this tour home is more than convenient routing. It’s a return to origin, to the place where the rough draft of Tim DeLaughter first stepped onstage and kept becoming. For an artist whose work has always felt joyfully untamed, that may be the most fitting image: not a man revisiting old glories, but one still in motion, still following the colors as they spill across the screen.

Tripping Daisy will perform on Friday, May 22, in the backyard of AM/FM Diner & Lounge (950 Market Center Blvd.). Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.