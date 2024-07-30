Wheeler Walker Jr. Launches Social Media Tirade Over Post Malone’s New Music

Malone has done well as a pop-country singer to say the least. His song “I Had Some Help,” featuring Wallen, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May.
So, that’s great, right? Well, not according to Wheeler Walker Jr., a comedian/country artist known for his provocative lyrics and strong opinions. He recently opined in a social media video that Malone needs to “get the fuck out of country.”
Walker sings songs such as "Fuck You Bitch," "Born to Fuck" and other gems that include lyrics such as "I like my pussy in boots," about his preference for country women. He also prefaces live performaces with words such as, "Do y'all wanna hear a song about tits?" before unleashing poetry such as "Drop 'em out, let me see them titties, gonna take a long look at those tig ol' bities," and something about nipples and boobs.
In a 35-second clip posted on Walker’s Instagram two weeks ago, he says that there’s “enough shitty pop-country already,” and that Malone is just “dirtying it up.” He also attacks Malone’s appearance, saying “We don’t need people with shit all over their face.”
Wheeler Walker Jr. is a pseudonym used by singer Ben Hoffman. Considering Walker's schtick, it's hard to say whether this is all just a bit of parody meant to earn him attention, but either way, Posty's fans are rushing to his defense.
Malone hasn't responded to Walker’s comments, but Post Malone’s fans went to social media to let Walker know how they felt about it.
"You literally make joke songs Wheeler," wrote @Papa_____John on X.
Many of them weren't even sure who Wheeler Walker was ... respectfully.
Post Malone’s fans also swarmed the comments of Walker’s original post on Instagram, defending the rapper and attacking Walker on his own turf.
Even fans who didn't directly address Walker’s comments have made sure to let Malone know they are enjoying his new style. His first full country album, F-1 Trillion, releases Aug. 16.
This situation brings to light how toxic the country music fandom can be. Traditional country fans try their best to spread the word that “pop country” isn’t real country music. Artists who sing country music with a hip-hop or a pop-style beat are often criticized for labeling themselves as country artists.
Arlington-native Maren Morris touched on this in an interview with The New York Times Podcast (Deluxe).
“I felt like I don’t want to say goodbye," Morris said on the podcast, "but I really cannot participate in the really toxic arms of this institution anymore,” referring to the country music industry. This comment wasn’t directly referring to disputes between pop and traditional country, but rather the misogyny and lack of attention to social issues.
“I couldn’t do this circus anymore feeling like I have to absorb and explain people’s bad behaviors and laugh it off," Morris added.
Morris has also been a champion of the LGBTQ community, prompting a messy, ongoing online feud with Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, and the slew of conservatives who chimed in.
Ultimately, X user @kathast said it best by posting a video of Posty dancing onstage with the caption: "me after realizing that all types of country music can be enjoyable and you don’t have to be a martyr for traditional country music because it’s literally just fun to sing stupid upbeat pop country songs even if they have no meaning or substance."
