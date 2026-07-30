Savage Lord Mic returns: How Drakulas built a neon underworld called ‘Midnight City’ 

The trio assembles: three sharp-dressed emissaries (Mike Wiebe, pictured center) from a city that only exists after midnight.

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Mike Wiebe has spent a career throwing his body into rooms full of people. As the frontman of the Riverboat Gamblers, he’s swung from rafters and collapsed a lung while crowd-surfing. It says something that his most dangerous work right now happens inside a made-up city that never existed.

That city is “Midnight City,” the third LP from his art-punk outfit Drakulas, out this summer. It’s 12 tracks of proto-punk snarl, garage grime, humming ’80s synths and a new-wave cool that feels like it crawled out of a busted VHS tape and decided to start trouble. On July 31, the band brings it home to Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios for an album-release show, landing in the exact place where all of this started.

Denton made him do it

Before settling in Austin, and before the Gamblers hit soundtracks and stages across the country, there was Denton. Wiebe was born there and stayed until around 2001, coming up in a scene he remembers as gloriously unbothered by ambition.

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“It was so collaborative,” he says to the Observer about the late ’90s Denton world.

Back then, music education happened in living rooms and basements at house shows. Underground spaces were places where you could rack up performance hours before you ever had to think about anything as grim as business.

He calls Denton a “micro-Austin” — a small city with an outsized creative pulse, the kind of place that allows young musicians to be bad before they get good. That’s where the Riverboat Gamblers learned to be a band worth watching.

Dallas was where the Gamblers first ventured out. Early club shows in Dallas were the band’s first taste of playing beyond the immediate comfort of home — the first out-of-town city where they tested songs with a crowd that hadn’t watched them stumble through a friend’s living room the week before. Denton grew them. Dallas gave them their first real audience past the county line.

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By the early 2000s, Wiebe moved to Austin, chasing regular club shows, independent movie theaters and the easy access to comedy clubs. But North Texas never fully let go, and neither did he.

Building a city out of childhood static

“Midnight City” isn’t set in Denton, or Dallas, or Austin. It’s set somewhere stranger — a fictionalized late ’70s, early ’80s metropolis rendered with the slightly cartoonish awe of a suburban Texas kid who only knew big cities through the glow of television.

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“[Midnight City] is a big city the way I imagined one growing up,” Wiebe says, and you can hear his childlike wonder curdling into something seedier across the record. It’s a place of arcade light, cheap thrills and occult whispers. Put together, they form a world that’s dirty, funny, glamorous and faintly threatening all at once — a place that sounds like Sisters of Mercy and Devo got stuck in the same elevator.

Part of why “Midnight City” feels so fully realized comes down to how it was made. Earlier Drakulas records were tracked live with the whole band in a room. This latest release was built from home demos that Wiebe and co-writer Zach Blair pieced together during the pandemic.

That shift cracked something open. Working demo-first gave them space to experiment with synth textures and studio trickery, layering the neon glow that gives the record its after-dark shimmer. The result is catchier, weirder and more confident — the sound of a band that has stopped defining itself and simply moved into the world it built.

Only the lines that stick stay

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Wiebe’s method for writing lyrics is its own small act of faith. He’ll write a song, set it aside for a few days, then try to rewrite the whole thing from memory without peeking at the original draft. Whatever survives that gap is what he ultimately keeps.

The logic is simple: the lines you can’t forget are the ones that were vivid enough to earn their place. Nothing feels padded, and everything feels remembered.

Then there’s the matter of the profanity, which Wiebe wields like a man who knows exactly what he’s doing. His stand-up comedy background taught him to treat swear words as “power words” to be deployed selectively, for maximum impact, never tacked on for cheap maturity. When a word drops in a Drakulas song (like in “Head in the Clouds”), it hits because he saved it for the moment that needed it.

A gang of stage names

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Drakulas is, by design, a costume. Wiebe treats fronting the band as acting, slipping into personas that keep the project a world apart from his other work. On record, the band lists both real names and character names. Wiebe becomes “Savage Lord Mic.” Blair — a veteran of Rise Against, Gwar and more — becomes “Pink Rick.”

Rounding out the crew is drummer Sam Kier, also of the Riverboat Gamblers, who is a “metronome-perfect” player who elevates the demos into something spring-loaded, plus live members Ian McDougall on bass and Eric Turner on guitar. Together they turn a studio fantasy into a room-shaking reality.

There’s a poetry to where this record comes to rest. Wiebe spent his youth logging hours in Denton basements, playing to friends and strangers, learning what a room feels like when it tips toward chaos. Now he returns as Savage Lord Mic, dragging an entire imaginary city behind him.

The “Midnight City” album-release show hits Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios (411 E Sycamore St, Denton), with Oddfellows opening, on Friday, July 31. Tickets are $18. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show kicking off at 8 p.m. Bring a tolerance for beautiful weirdness. The city Wiebe built only exists after dark — and for one night, Denton gets to be its capital.