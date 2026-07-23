Queued up: The North Texas artists you need to keep an eye on

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Our city has a long musical pedigree, spawning luminaries like Erykah Badu, St. Vincent, Leon Bridges and Marc Rebillet, but none of that was built overnight. It was amplified by gigs at scrappy Deep Ellum venues, coffee shop open mics and local audiences who understood the vision long before the rest of the world caught up.

But it seems that the rest of the world is finally catching up once again to the contemporary North Texas music scene. What, with the likes of skyrocketing artists like BigXthaPlug gracing the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine, Abraham Alexander getting Academy Award nods for his work on “Sing Sing,” Charley Crockett remaining a headline mainstay (we would know) and, most recently, Cure for Paranoia going on a sold-out nationwide tour after winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest.

So, we figured now is the best time to make sure you’re already on the other side of the curve. And if we didn’t give you the opportunity at smug, homegrown bragging rights of “I saw them before they were big,” well then we wouldn’t be the Observer, now would we?

Of course, there is a wealth of talent in North Texas, and we could easily bring you another list just like this again in six or even three months. And we probably will.

But for now, from hip-hop to hardcore to Americana, the local scene is the most robust it has been in years, and this list offers a glimpse into that reverberating heartbeat. Each era of the Dallas-Fort Worth music scene has pulled us to new heights, and with them comes a new generation of firebearers — these artists, while maybe a little greener to the scene, are bringing the heat as the next class of artists putting on for our city.

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The artists we’ve selected fill our city’s gaps with standout finesse, offering something both singular and requisite. This list, in no particular order, is forward-thinking, as it reflects the future of Dallas. Maybe you haven’t heard of some or any of these artists — that’s the point. We’re not here to put you onto musicians with 50,000+ monthly Spotify listeners and are already featured in TV shows. We’re here to bring you artists you might stumble upon in a bar and then spend months tracking down at their every show with all your friends in town.

Llora

The worst thing to happen to music was the abandonment of the synth. The best thing to happen to music thereafter was Llora. The dark wave artist’s music is an homage to the lost days of ‘80s post-punk goth glory, with heavy distortion and synth sounds that bleed into one another, creating a never-ending cyclone of alien rhythms, perfect for uninhibited late-night twirls and gyrations. From behind a turntable and a control panel, Llora plays rainmaker, showering inescapable melodies over sonically parched crowds, with guttural groans and yelps cracking through like thunder. Their entire discography, limited to an eponymous 2024 album, is hypnotic enough as casual listening, but at a live show, the frequencies whisper spells, putting the audience in a trance, transporting them to bygone club days, when leather and liberty spikes were the standard dress. If you can break the spell that commands a compulsory, unrestrained sway, Llora’s lyrics offer an intimate peek into the artist’s struggles. Llora frequently plays venues that serve as landing pads for the city’s alternative community, so if you stumble upon them, prepare to dance the night away, like it or not.

Related The best concert venues for a date night in Big D

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David Forsyth

If you haven’t heard of David Forsyth, you may not be talking to enough local musicians. Forsyth is the backbone of the local rock music scene, a friend, it seems, to all, and a master guitar technician. As proof of his musical talent, he also builds guitars from scratch, so give your ears a treat and listen to the strums of the person who tied the strings filling much of Dallas’ small stages. His own mellow music relies on simple chords and melodies that have created the American classics that play on cross-country highway trips, the type that make you appreciate the blueness of the mountaintops, the flatness of the prairies and the endlessness of the shining seas. His work paints a panoramic vision of boyhood, strung together by introspection and tales of friendship. Forsyth is the truest hidden gem in North Texas music, a humble servant of sound and an expert in the kind of sonic simplicity that makes you warm.

Kali Flower

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Last year, Kali Flower told the Observer she was in an era that she dubbed her “lost girl SZN.” If that season is to be stacked against her string of singles released so far this year, it’s clear she wasted no time working to dispel any self-doubt that might have lingered from it. Flower’s sound, both lyrically and sonically, synthesizes the allure of R&B with the self-assurance of anthemic pop music — run “Never Going Back” for that amalgam at its most delicious. Her now fully-realized perspective as an artist doesn’t stop at the music, either. She filmed the music video for her newest single, a Britney “Blackout”-esque cut titled “Test Drive,” at the Rose Room at S4, and if you know anything about that iconic stage, you’re already well aware that it’s a launching pad for countless Dallas showgirls.

Darling Farm

Denton is home to many bands, a small percentage of which are anything more than a few guitar lessons from middle school used to make something that could only be described as noise rock, with an emphasis on noise. But occasionally, the ragtag group of garage musicians playing at a rundown venue is actually good, usually because, underneath the old flannels and hair in need of a cut, lie classically trained musicians. Darling Farm is the best example of this. The five-piece has a raw sound with aggressive, amelodic beats that naturally progress into an unyielding swarm of emotion. The band’s live shows are an undeniable display of musical catharsis; it’s the kind of release that leaves those who can’t carry a tune believing in a genetic mutation for musicality. If you don’t believe us, London indie rock band Palace actually stumbled upon Darling Farm and was so impressed that they invited the band to open for them on their North American tour. If anyone on this list is most likely to break through to full-time musicianship the fastest, it’s Darling Farm.

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Pierce Washington

One of our favorite local album releases of the year so far is Pierce Washington’s “Budrow,” a jazzy, atmospheric and rich union of R&B and hip-hop. The record is a blueprint of sorts for Washington’s own journey with grief, self-reflection and a desire to live in emotional honesty. Make no mistake, though; for all of the record’s exploration of the complexity that weaves in between love and sorrow, it’s still easy listening. It’s no sudden flashpoint among his artistry, either. Earlier this year, he was awarded the nod for EP of the Year at the Dallas Entertainment Awards for his 2025 release, “Folklore.” So, yes, we’re betting all-in on him as one of the artists next up out of Dallas. We can attest, though, that to truly feel Washington’s flow at its most pure, you need to catch one of his live shows. In Dallas, that next manifests at Opening Bell in the Cedars on Aug. 15.

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Twin Spell

Twin Spell may be the most green addition to the local music scene on this list. The budding duo baptized themselves with their first live show in 2025, and an impressive (albeit limited by a small discography) performance proved their potential. The band, accompanied by a woodwind trio at their live shows, fills a gap in the Dallas music scene populated by unsung rockers, teeth-cutting rappers and a healthy roster of two-steppers in cowboy hats, offering romantic orchestral swells not easily found elsewhere. Their music makes us believe love is undeniably real, and that cigarette smoke won’t taint our lungs. Still in its infancy, Twin Spell’s devotion to creating an atmospheric and intimate live listening experience is part of their charm. If dapper had a sound and dreams had a melody, they would be Twin Spell’s.

Ceci Ceci

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In some ways, Ceci Ceci has already “conquered” the Dallas music scene. Originally hailing from Nicaragua, the Latin music artist credits moving to Dallas with helping her truly ascertain her sound, and we’re honored that our city lent even a single note of influence to her gorgeous discography. Her lyrics are entirely in Spanish, but her delicate storytelling and the texture of her Latin-folk-inspired instrumentation transcend language seamlessly. And you don’t need us to tell you that Latin music’s global dominance is palpable these days. Ceci Ceci’s next single, “La Burbuja” (the bubble), drops on August 10, but you have plenty more cuts of her warm, minimalist musings to discover before then. Our personal favorite is “Sana Sana,” but it will hardly take a deep dive to understand why she’s on this list.

Paul Schalda

Paul Schalda is a troubadour who summons. This Staten Island transplant made Dallas his home base, and he’s been quietly building a voice that feels ripped straight from the rowdy, ragged glory of the 1970s. Think Harry Nilsson if you dropped him onto a bed of easy-listening warmth and let the whole thing simmer. There’s rebellion in it, but there’s tenderness too, and that rare mix is why Midlake and Built to Spill scooped him up for the road. His new single “Between Two Cities” plays like the score to an indie adventure film, the kind where barefoot kids chase something bigger than themselves down a dirt road. It’s “Where the Red Fern Grows” meets “Tom Sawyer,” wrapped in melody. Catch him now, before the rest of the country catches on.

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Alex Irish

No matter which way your ear leans, you’re likely to find a favorite in the genre-flirtatious catalog of Cleburne native Alex Irish. Her more pointed rock music rips – see her “Twisted Metal” EP – just as hard as her flow on alt-hip-hop tracks like “Follow Your Plan.” The layers to her clever songwriting continue to emerge with a just-released Latin R&B single titled “Ballerina,” which is a slick, bilingual cut she deems an homage to the mix of her Black and Mexican cultures as an afro-latina artist. In this post-genre streaming age, there’s certifiable proof that she’s got everything necessary for an inevitable breakout. And, she has already been tapped for South by Southwest’s “Future of Indie” showcase for two years in a row, so we’re holding onto her here in Dallas while we still can.

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J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed

J. Isaiah Evans can simply steal your attention and make it look easy. This Dallas Americana force pairs swelling organ with guitar that knows exactly when to snarl, and his voice swings like a wrecking ball dressed in Sunday clothes. He pours everything into every note, the kind of full-body conviction that gets your foot tapping and your head nodding before you’ve even realized it. His poetry could knock down walls, and his songs move like weather, drifting quiet one moment and detonating the next. Want the full tour of that range? Tap into his 2025 album “Americana Radio,” now a year into its life and still aging beautifully. Start with “A Thing For You,” a track that captures his whole restless, roof-raising spirit. Then clear your calendar, because you’ll want the rest.

Selûna

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Born in Arlington, blooming in Austin, Selûna is what happens when melody and muscle decide to share a stage. The band draws from the calmer, contemplative side of Thrice, then spikes it with the swagger of Arctic Monkeys and the barreling drive of Cage the Elephant. One minute they’re all shimmer and restraint, like the aching new single “Sometimes” or the wistful “Belonged Here.” The next, they’re loose and roaring, as their 2026 jam “Mona” proves without apology. Beneath it all runs a gorgeous voice, floating over experimental textures that turn hazy and Pink Floyd-ish when you least expect it. This is a band that refuses to pick a lane, and that’s precisely the point. They’re the kind of act you’ll want to say you heard early.

Gene Ross

Screaming is easy. Screaming beautifully is a craft, and Gene Ross has it mastered. This DFW post-hardcore and metalcore outfit wields a voice that’s somehow honeyed and ferocious at once, capable of leveling a room and then gently pulling it back in. Their range is the real headline. One breath sends you thrashing across the pit, the next drops into a moody, aching hook you’ll be humming for days. There’s a 2000s punk melancholy threaded through it all with that bruised, big-hearted energy that made the era so easy to fall for. But the true test is live, where they don’t just play a room so much as own it, controlling the tension and release like seasoned conductors. If you like your music loud, dynamic and impossible to ignore, Gene Ross belongs at the very top of your watch list.