Unholy Hell, Charley Crockett drops practicing Satanists as openers a week before shows

Hell hath no fury like a scorned Charley Crockett. For better or worse, the prolific country artist has many enemies. So far, in the last two years, he’s irked douchey country musicians he justly scrutinized, major labels he defied by surprisingly and independently releasing an entire album, Canadian border officials who were forced to deport him for prior U.S. drug charges, and now, the most head-turning of all: Satanists.

Twin Temple, a self-described “satanic doo wop” married duo from Los Angeles, announced they were randomly dropped as openers for two of Crockett’s upcoming shows on the West Coast next week. The duo alleges Crockett fired them on account of their “satanic imagery.” To play devil’s advocate, if Twin Temple’s allegations are true, we’re pretty sure this violates Title VII, which prohibits employers from firing someone based solely on their religious, ethical or moral beliefs, but that was written two years before the Church of Satan was establish in, a fitting, 1966.

“We are grateful for your support, not only of Twin Temple, but more importantly, of artistic freedom. HAIL SATAN,” the duo wrote on Instagram in the announcement.

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Crockett has not released an official statement in response to the allegations. But his comments are flooded with angry Satanists, or at least satanic music appreciators, who are questioning how the duo was booked at all.

Twin Temple, who stylize their name with upside down crosses, are open about their religious beliefs. It’s the crux, no pun intended, of their brand. If a discography with songs like “Lucifer, My Love,” “Let’s Have a Satanic Orgy” and “The Devil Didn’t Make Me Do It,” narrowly passed by the booker for a man on “the Hallelujah Trail,” then we’re really glad the duo didn’t take the stage and get to the part of their act where they drink fake blood out of a chalice before spitting it into the audience. The devil is in the details.

While Twin Temple have all the makings of a kitschy, jaw-dropping scandal act, their music aligns with Crockett’s sound. The band is not the traditional stereotype associated with Satanists, as they’re street-corner harmonizers who like leather and spikes, not death metal screaming, church burning, animal sacrificers.

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Satanists, as a whole, are often wildly misunderstood. The Church of Satan is an atheistic religious organization whose core principle is a selfish rejection of Christianity that instead favors hedonism. They don’t believe in God, but they also don’t believe in Satan, viewing it more as a symbol of rebellion and personal autonomy. The group is staunchly pro-choice, ardent defenders of animal and children’s rights, and proponents of indulgence as opposed to abstinence.

For Christianity’s love thy neighbor, Satanists love thyself first. The name is tongue-in-cheek, designed to anger Bible thumpers, and apparently Crockett.

Regardless of any actual belief system, Twin Temple will not be appearing at Crockett’s shows in Oregon and California next week. But they will be playing a show in Grand Prairie with heavy music icon Danzig in September. Crockett will play two shows in Fort Worth in August. Maybe if we offer them something (they won’t take a goat head; animal cruelty is strictly prohibited and against the core ethical principles of Satanism, so traditional tithing will have to do), the bands will get back together in Dallas. The Observer contacted representatives of Twin Temple and Charley Crockett. Neither team responded to inquiries. The story will be updated with official statements if they are released.

Tickets for Twin Temple with Danzig at the Texas Trust CU Theatre on Sept. 20 start at $44, and Crockett’s two shows in August at Billy Bob’s Texas sit at a ripe $32.