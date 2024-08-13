Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

Shaq is back, y’all. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s electronic music festival, Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival, is returning to Panther Island in Fort Worth on Nov. 16.
The festival's two stages will present 17 artists and their state-of-the-art audio-visual experiences. The lineup includes Dion Timmer, Dirt Monkey, Eptic and, of course, DIESEL, O’Neal’s own electronic project. The event will also offer photo opps and “an array of local Texas flavors.”
O’Neal, who released his first electronic album GORILLA WARFARE this year, calls himself “The World’s Biggest DJ.” Seeing as he’s already the biggest basketball player most of us can think of and we don’t have a comprehensive list of DJ heights available to us, we’re going to assume he’s correct.
It’s not surprising that the sports legend is hosting his festival in North Texas. He seems to have a deep affection for the area and considers Dallas his “midway point” for conducting business nationwide. He recently sold his home in Carrollton in favor of a new spot in Heath. He’s been frequently spotted around the area doing good deeds and overseeing his Big Chicken restaurant chain.
He’s pretty much a benevolent cryptid, popping up in random places and brightening people’s days, and his set at Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival will be no exception. He'll he be sharing his “unyielding passion for rhythm and rhyme,” and his stature will allow him to be seen by every fan in the crowd no matter how far back they’re standing.
Pre-sale tickets for Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival will be available on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.; general ticket sales begin the same day at noon. More information about the festival can be found on its website.