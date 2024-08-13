 Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival in Fort Worth Announces Lineup | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

"The World's Biggest DJ" is bringing his electronic festival back to Fort Worth on Nov. 16.
August 13, 2024
DIESEL, aka NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal, is bringing his electronic music festival back to Panther Island.
DIESEL, aka NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal, is bringing his electronic music festival back to Panther Island. Acremedia LLC

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$2,300
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Shaq is back, y’all. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s electronic music festival, Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival, is returning to Panther Island in Fort Worth on Nov. 16.

The festival's two stages will present 17 artists and their state-of-the-art audio-visual experiences. The lineup includes Dion Timmer, Dirt Monkey, Eptic and, of course, DIESEL, O’Neal’s own electronic project. The event will also offer photo opps and “an array of local Texas flavors.”

O’Neal, who released his first electronic album GORILLA WARFARE this year, calls himself “The World’s Biggest DJ.” Seeing as he’s already the biggest basketball player most of us can think of and we don’t have a comprehensive list of DJ heights available to us, we’re going to assume he’s correct.
click to enlarge
Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival will be the party to beat in Fort Worth this winter.
Courtesy of Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival
Shaq's interest in DJing apparently goes all the way back to when he was 14 and saw Public Enemy live. He even took on odd jobs so he could buy a pair of used turntables from a local pawn shop. And if you don’t count the humiliating defeat detailed in Aaron Carter’s “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” he’s had steady success in music over the years.

It’s not surprising that the sports legend is hosting his festival in North Texas. He seems to have a deep affection for the area and considers Dallas his “midway point” for conducting business nationwide. He recently sold his home in Carrollton in favor of a new spot in Heath. He’s been frequently spotted around the area doing good deeds and overseeing his Big Chicken restaurant chain.

He’s pretty much a benevolent cryptid, popping up in random places and brightening people’s days, and his set at Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival will be no exception. He'll he be sharing his “unyielding passion for rhythm and rhyme,” and his stature will allow him to be seen by every fan in the crowd no matter how far back they’re standing.

Pre-sale tickets for Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival will be available on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.; general ticket sales begin the same day at noon. More information about the festival can be found on its website.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Kacey Musgraves Makes Surprise Cameo at Outside Lands With Sabrina Carpenter

Festivals

Kacey Musgraves Makes Surprise Cameo at Outside Lands With Sabrina Carpenter

By Charles Farmer
Grupo Frontera Returns to DFW All Grown Up

Concert Reviews

Grupo Frontera Returns to DFW All Grown Up

By Desiree Gutierrez
Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders Still Rock Harder Than You

Concert Reviews

Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders Still Rock Harder Than You

By Andrew Sherman
4Batz’s Homecoming Dallas Show Was a First-of-a-Kind Concert

Hip-Hop

4Batz’s Homecoming Dallas Show Was a First-of-a-Kind Concert

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation