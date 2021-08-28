Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

DFW Music News

Kid Rock Cancels His Billy Bob's Shows Because of Course His Band Got COVID

August 28, 2021 4:00AM

Kid Rock and his band canceled their remaining shows at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth since "half the band" contracted the coronavirus, according to the singer.
Kid Rock and his band canceled their remaining shows at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth since "half the band" contracted the coronavirus, according to the singer. Mike Brooks
Kid Rock and his band canceled their remaining shows at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth since "half the band" contracted the coronavirus, according to the singer. - MIKE BROOKS
Kid Rock and his band canceled their remaining shows at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth since "half the band" contracted the coronavirus, according to the singer.
Mike Brooks
Earlier this month when we learned that Kid Rock would be in town to perform for a crowd of fans, we made some predictions about the maskless attendance among his conservative fanbase. We're no Nostradamus, but ample pandemic experience has taught us that a closed venue with a crowd of likeminded fans could lead to a cluster-bomb of COVID-19.

Naturally, we got some angry comments after insulting the MAGA god. Some even accused us of being "jealous of Kid Rock," which we really haven't been since he divorced Pamela Anderson.

This is one instance in which we didn't want to be right, but, unsurprisingly, on Friday, Kid Rock announced on his website that he has to cancel his upcoming Billy Bob's show because "over half the band has fucking covid (not me)."

The singer was quick to cut off any "I told you so's" from any "shit for brains bloggers and media" by zinging us with the truth that "many of them [the band], like me have been vaccinated," according to his post.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


click to enlarge Kid Rock performs his set at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth on Aug. 21 to a mask-less front row of fans. - SCREENSHOT FROM YOUTUBE
Kid Rock performs his set at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth on Aug. 21 to a mask-less front row of fans.
screenshot from YouTube
It's hard to determine exactly what Kid Rock thought he was proving by announcing his vaccination status. He failed to mention that the show before his Billy Bob's appearance was at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, an outdoor venue in Sturgis, North Dakota that became one of the most famous COVID-19 super-spreader events of 2020.

At Rock's Billy Bob's show on Aug. 21, many people in the crowd (at least in the very front row) weren't wearing masks, according to several YouTube videos posted by fans in the crowd.

"I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, DJ or even just Juggle … Deez Nutz!! - or at least try to entertain u good folks," Rock also wrote on his post. "But seriously, shit is way out of my hands on this one."

Maybe if he wasn't busy juggling "doze nutz," he could've protected his band and fans from a spreading pandemic.

Rock also threw in some comment in his posts about the killings in Afghanistan, calling President Joe Biden "a woke pussy," and you can pretty much fill in the blanks — much like Kid Rock, who filled out the second part of his post by doing a MAGA Mad Libs round.

He also apologized to his fans for having to cancel the gig and frankly, we started to feel bad for the music lovers who missed out on watching their favorite performer — even if it's Kid Rock.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation