Kid Rock Cancels His Billy Bob's Shows Because of Course His Band Got COVID

Naturally, we got some angry comments after insulting the MAGA god. Some even accused us of being "jealous of Kid Rock," which we really haven't been since he divorced Pamela Anderson.
This is one instance in which we didn't want to be right, but, unsurprisingly, on Friday, Kid Rock announced on his website that he has to cancel his upcoming Billy Bob's show because "over half the band has fucking covid (not me)."
The singer was quick to cut off any "I told you so's" from any "shit for brains bloggers and media" by zinging us with the truth that "many of them [the band], like me have been vaccinated," according to his post.
COVID-19 super-spreader events of 2020.
At Rock's Billy Bob's show on Aug. 21, many people in the crowd (at least in the very front row) weren't wearing masks, according to several YouTube videos posted by fans in the crowd.
"I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, DJ or even just Juggle … Deez Nutz!! - or at least try to entertain u good folks," Rock also wrote on his post. "But seriously, shit is way out of my hands on this one."
Maybe if he wasn't busy juggling "doze nutz," he could've protected his band and fans from a spreading pandemic.
Rock also threw in some comment in his posts about the killings in Afghanistan, calling President Joe Biden "a woke pussy," and you can pretty much fill in the blanks — much like Kid Rock, who filled out the second part of his post by doing a MAGA Mad Libs round.
He also apologized to his fans for having to cancel the gig and frankly, we started to feel bad for the music lovers who missed out on watching their favorite performer — even if it's Kid Rock.