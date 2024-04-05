 2024 Dallas Observer Audience Survey Is Now Open | Dallas Observer
Share Your Feedback: 2024 Dallas Observer Audience Survey Now Open

Let your voice be heard, North Texas!
April 5, 2024
Allie Seidel
Since its founding in 1980, the Observer has been the independent voice of Big D, carving out a place in the cultural landscape. To ensure that we continue to meet and exceed your expectations, we need your feedback.

That's why we're inviting you to participate in our audience survey.

We want to know how you feel about the job the Observer is doing. By taking our audience survey, you'll give us a critical insight into what you expect (and want) from the Observer , and we'd love to hear what you have to say.

We understand that your time is precious, but we assure you that your feedback is invaluable to us. Your responses will directly influence the direction of our publication, ensuring that we continue to provide you with the stories that resonate most with you.

Thank you for being a part of the Observer community. Together, we can make our coverage, website, social media, newsletters and overall publication even better.
