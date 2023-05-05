7 Times Texas Republicans Broke the 10 Commandments

That’s because — much to the horror of Thomas Jefferson, who’s certainly writhing in his grave as you read this — Senate Bill 1515 has advanced in the state Legislature. The bill would require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom on a placard at least 20 inches tall and 16 inches wide, with text “in a size and typeface that is legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom.”
Given how much GOP lawmakers want to cram the Bible down constituents’ throats, they all must be super familiar with Christian teachings, right? Wrong.
Actions speak louder than words, as the adage goes, and some representatives would do well to take a seat at their desks and crack open their Bibles themselves.
Here are seven times that Texas Republicans broke one of the Ten Commandments:
1. Thou Shalt Not Commit Adultery
Or, in layman’s terms: Don’t cheat on your spouse. This biblical lesson allegedly slipped the minds of these two Texas Republican gentlemen, namely state Rep. Bryan Slaton of Royse City and Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Last month, The Texas Tribune reported that a Capitol staffer accused Slaton, a married man and father who’s served as a youth minister, of having had “sexual relations” with an intern. Said intern was also reportedly below drinking age but drank alcohol with Slaton.
Paxton, too, has faced allegations that he’d done the deed with someone other than his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, a McKinney Republican. In Paxton’s case, his purported affair was with a woman who had at one point worked for a GOP state senator.
The Associated Press reported that Paxton later recommended the supposed mistress for a job working for a friend and campaign donor, Nate Paul, who in turn has been accused of having bribed Paxton. Lots to unpack there.
2. Thou Shalt Not Covet
As the Trump Train roared its way through the 2016 primaries, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz absolutely coveted the adoration his brash opponent was getting from conservatives across the nation. Cruz so lusted for popularity among the GOP that he sold out his own wife to show fealty to the reality star, who then went on to become president.
3. Honor Thy Father and Thy Mother
As the coronavirus pandemic first swept over the country — hospitalizing victims, claiming lives and temporarily shuttering businesses — many Texans were worried about the health and survival of their parents and grandparents. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick? Eh, apparently not so much.
Patrick, himself a grandfather, appeared on Fox News in March 2020 to rail against government shutdowns.
"No one reached out to me and said, 'As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival, in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?'" Patrick said at the time. "And if that's the exchange, I'm all in."
It’s been a while since our Vacation Bible School days, but we’re not 100% sure that Lord Jesus would sanction sacrificing Meemaw in the name of the mighty dollar.
4. Thou Shalt Not Bear False Witness
Even though Donald Trump once called Cruz’s wife ugly and accused his dad of helping to assassinate President John F. Kennedy, Texas’ junior senator consistently puckers up to kiss the ring. Cruz has time and again vied to become Trump’s most dedicated cheerleader.
Following the 2020 election, Cruz spread the false notion that it had been “rigged” against Trump, who lost. In other words, Cruz lied — the Big Lie. Democrat Joe Biden flat-out won the White House. No comprehensive evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found to date.
5. Thou Shalt Have No Other Gods Before Me
Remember the time, during the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2021, when Cruz praised Trump — a man who himself broke the Ten Commandments by allegedly cheating on his wife with a porn star, and of whom a literal golden idol was erected for CPAC attendees to snap selfies with?
6. Remember the Sabbath Day, to Keep It Holy
Let’s let Austin state Rep. James Talarico take this one.
In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, the Democratic lawmaker poked holes in the push to install the Ten Commandments in Texas schools. Talarico pointed to examples when the Legislature has been guilty of breaking biblical rules.
“I don’t always think the Legislature obeys the Ten Commandments.— James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 3, 2023
I want to walk through just a couple…” pic.twitter.com/mHP0GsfmKa
“‘Remember the Sabbath Day to keep it holy.’ Are you aware the Legislature is scheduled to meet this Saturday?” Talarico asks state Rep. Candy Noble, who authored a House bill identical to SB 1515.
“I am aware of that,” she responds.
“So, that would be violating the Ten Commandments,” Talarico says.
“I contend that that is a hard — you’re right,” Noble replies.
7. Thou Shalt Not Make to Thyself Any Graven Images
Translation: No idols, mmk? Too bad Texas Republican lawmakers refuse to ditch Confederate Heroes Day as a state holiday or remove Confederate monuments at the Austin Capitol. Too bad gun-worship supersedes children’s safety. And too bad politicians want to mandate classroom displays of the Ten Commandments, arguably graven images in and of themselves.