Dan Patrick’s Coronavirus Solution? Kill Granny.

Coronavirus isn't the real threat to the American economy. At least, not according to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. The real threat to the American economy is Granny. Your granny, our grannies, everybody's granny. If they'd just stop being so sensitive, we could all go back outside, according to the lieutenant governor.
#ICYMI — I was on @FoxNews with @TuckerCarlson tonight. Click here to watch: https://t.co/potQsjdBID#txlege pic.twitter.com/2xLxYQQZVZ— Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) March 24, 2020
Last night, Patrick went on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show and called for America's seniors to stop being selfish and lay down their lives so young Americans could exercise their God-given rights to go on shitty cruises and scream at each other in too-crowded bars and a restaurants.
There are lots of grandparents who areready to die
for the economy and Dear Leader, Patrick said.
