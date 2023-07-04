Don't Even Think About Setting Off Fireworks in Dallas Today

Plenty.
Ahead of this Fourth of July, the Dallas Police Department issued a battery of warnings against using fireworks at home. Residents were instructed to “leave the fireworks to the professionals” in a series of tweets.
We know some rule-breakers out there may be tempted to risk it and produce their own DIY fireworks show. But be warned: Possessing, buying or sparking fireworks is against the law and can result in thousands of dollars in fines.
In a Friday Twitter thread, the Dallas Police Department asked: How dangerous are fireworks, really?
“Turns out - VERY,” the department tweeted. “With the help of the DPD Explosive Ordnance Squad we put that firework just inside a watermelon to show you the damage it could do.”
The tweet included a video of said watermelon straight ‘sploding.
With all due respect to the police, we here at the Observer work daily with Homo sapiens, roughly half of them male, so we feel confident in saying that, thanks to that video, Dallas can expect something like a 1,000-fold increase in incidents of exploding melons this holiday. Beware, lawbreakers. This smells like a sting. (If you feel you must blow up a melon, please make it an awful honeydew, not a delicious watermelon.)
Turns out - VERY.
The city’s police department is further cautioning folks against random gunfire, which is also not exactly legal. Violators may get slapped with a fine of up to $4,000.
A DPD spokesperson told the Observer via email that celebratory gunfire could result in “serious bodily injury and/or death.
“The Dallas Police Department encourages those who wish to see fireworks to see a professional show,” the spokesperson added.
Last year, police in Dallas reportedly fielded more than 300 complaints of random gunfire or fireworks. To help out the effort this July, a motivated group of Oak Cliff neighbors sought to hire a trio of off-duty police to patrol during the holiday, with officers receiving $80 an hour for eight hours’ work, according to Fox 4.
Meanwhile, a “human-caused” wildfire in North Texas that ignited last week has put officials on high alert. Gov. Greg Abbott is asking Texans this Independence Day to remain vigilant against rogue sparks while grilling and firework-ing, citing the region’s obnoxiously high temps.
Your holiday doesn’t have to be totally devoid of joy, though: There are options a-plenty for catching legal firework shows in and around Dallas.
Big D ain’t alone in banning colorful sky-booms. Other North Texas cities are telling revelers to refrain from shooting off fireworks too.
GrapevineThe Grapevine Police Department tweeted on Saturday that citations will be given this year to those caught engaging in illegal firework-play. The department encouraged residents to report violations to the non-emergency number: 817-410-8127.
Arlington
Arlington police are similarly reminding North Texans that it’s against the law to pop off fireworks inside city limits. Residents should report illicit fireworks via the city’s online portal in lieu of dialing 911.
The Arlington Police Department noted that on top of inflicting injuries, fireworks can potentially start house fires and touch off anxiety in pets.
First and foremost -- fireworks are ILLEGAL in the City of Arlington.
They can cause serious injuries, house fires, and panic / anxiety in neighbors and pets.
DentonLil D has also banned fireworks. Setting those puppies off in Denton could mean a fine of up to $2,000. The city is asking people to report such illegal goings-on through its non-emergency dispatch: 940-349-8181.
The college town skipped the fireworks during Monday’s July Jubilee Festival, instead making plans to unveil its inaugural drone display at the downtown square.
How to Stay Safe With Fireworks
We’ve already established that it’s illegal in Dallas and other North Texas cities to set off fireworks yourself. But we also realize that some of you may do it anyway.
Ahead of the holiday, consumer fireworks distributor TNT Fireworks rolled out a three-pronged safety campaign: Be safe, stay legal and act responsibly. The brand warns against using fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and to keep a water bucket or working hose nearby just in case.
Also: Don’t let young kids have access to fireworks. Don’t put fireworks in your pocket. And whatever you do, don’t light one up and then hold it in your hand.
In a press release, TNT noted these other safety tips:
• Never shoot fireworks from a metal or glass container.
• Keep spectators at a safe distance and never aim or throw fireworks at another person.
• Never place any part of your body directly over a firework – even when lighting.
• Light only one firework at a time.
• NEVER approach or try to re-ignite a firework that doesn’t light the first time.
• Soak your used fireworks in a metal bucket overnight and outside away from anything flammable.