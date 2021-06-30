Where To Catch Fireworks and Celebrate the Fourth of July in Dallas

North Texas boasts traditional Fourth of July celebrations such as fireworks and face painting and hot dog-centered goings-on, as well as activities that subvert those desires for an intense flash and bang and excessive caloric intake. Enjoy activities with sensory-sensitive options, or those that do a little less damage to your bank account, or even those that bring you together with loved ones on your treasured day off.
Monday, July 3Sensory-Sensitive Independence Day Celebration at the Rogers-O’Brien Amphitheater
6-10 p.m.
3081 Olympus Blvd., Coppell
Keep all of the Fourth of July fun without the overwhelming sounds of fireworks at this free sensory-sensitive celebration. The Sound at Cypress Waters presents its second annual Sensory Sensitive Fourth of July Celebration at the Rogers-O’Brien Amphitheater with lively and safe alternatives for people and pets to celebrate the holiday. The celebration includes a laser light show, a Prince tribute band, animal education, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's “Petting Zoo,” face painting, balloon artists and more. Plus, sensory-friendly items such as earplugs and pom poms will be distributed throughout the event.
July Jubilee at the Downtown Denton Square
6–10:30 p.m.
100 W. Hickory St., Denton
Fireworks are awesome and all, but we live in an age where we can carry computers in our pockets and flying machines can bring us a three-month supply of toothpaste before we finish clicking the "send" button. The city of Denton has come up with an interesting replacement for the rockets' red glare for the Fourth of July. The city's July Jubilee celebration on the downtown square will have food from local restaurants, inflatable games and rock climbing for the kids, and live music and a hot dog-eating contest for the grownups. The celebration will be capped off by an aerial drone light show. Admission is free.
Addison Kaboom Town at Addison Circle Park
5–11 p.m.
4970 Addison Circle, Addison
One of Dallas-Fort Worth's biggest Fourth of July celebrations is so big that it has to start a day early. The Addison Kaboom Town celebration at Addison Circle Park (4970 Addison Circle) offers everything that makes an Independence Day celebration so great, including one of the country's top-rated fireworks displays and an air show presenting aerial displays with historical U.S. military aircraft. The air show starts at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks start firing at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.
The Dallas Winds' A Star-Spangled Spectacular at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Tuesday, July 4
1 p.m.
2301 Flora St.
Kick off your Fourth of July with The Dallas Winds. This gathering of woodwind instrument players will perform an array of patriotic tunes in A Star-Spangled Spectacular, such as Irving Berlin's "God Bless America," John Philip Sousa's "The Gallant Seventh" and John Williams' iconic theme for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The show starts at 1 p.m. at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). Tickets are $34–$79. Livestream passes are also available for $25 per household. Both can be purchased online at dallaswinds.org.
Block Party at the Park at Old City Park
2–6 p.m.
1515 S. Harwood St.
Beat the heat and celebrate the Fourth at this special Independence Day gathering at Old City Park. The Block Party at the Park is BYOB with tasty treats from the All-n-BBQ and Kona Ice food trucks, a water gun fight and a raffle with a surprise prize. Tickets are $10 per person and come with a chance for the surprise prize raffle. Visit oldcityparkdallas.org to purchase tickets and for more information.
Fair Park Fourth at Fair Park
4:30–10 p.m.
3809 Grand Ave.
Some of the best views for the nighttime fireworks displays are at the annual Fair Park Fourth gathering (3809 Grand Ave.). This free, public event has something for every member of the family, from live music to food from local food trucks and classic Fair Park concessions. Then, the evening is capped off with a beautiful fireworks display that you can watch from inside Cotton Bowl Stadium or from a blanket or lawn chair all around Fair Park.
Hilton Anatole
10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
2201 N. Stemmons Freeway
The Hilton Anatole has a full day of excitement planned for Tuesday — and for the days prior as well. Seriously, it's 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and schedules are packed Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, making it a prime bid for a staycation. You can find something fun for each family member whether it's pool parties, family bingo, outdoor movies, BBQ, snow cones or live music. Plus, you can enjoy fireworks from the 27th floor of SER Steak and Spirits to conclude the weekend fun. This event is open to all hotel guests.
Mini Bluegrass Fest Grapevine
3–7 p.m.
325 S. Main St., Grapevine
Gear up for a sweet Fourth of July with Grapevine’s Red, White & Bluegrass Celebration at the Main Street gazebo presented by the Southwest Bluegrass Club and Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau. You’ll hear music from Salt Creek, Blue Grassfire, Lost in the Ozone and the Southwest Bluegrass Club Band. The event will provide folding chairs on a first come, first served basis, and free parking at a nearby lot. Bring some camp chairs, blankets, coolers, snacks and whatever else you need to get comfortable, except for alcohol because it's not allowed. Admission to this event is free.
Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth
6–11 p.m.
235 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth
Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth is putting its Fourth of July open-air cinema party in conjunction with the Worthington Renaissance Hotel. Get your barbeque — Toro’s Texas brisket, smoked sausage, homemade mac & cheese, roasted corn and ranch-style beans — and enjoy live music from Texas duo Late to the Station. The screening of Independence Day starts at 9 p.m. with a well-timed intermission for city fireworks. Tickets for this event are $50.
Fort Worth’s Fourth
5–10:30 p.m.
395 Purcey St., Fort Worth
Tarrant County Regional Water District is putting on its 16th Fort Worth’s Fourth this year with a fireworks show and festival as big as ever. Hosted along the banks of the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion, the event will be filled with food, cold drinks (a necessity in these times), activities for the young ones such as water slides and a zip line, live music and a fireworks show. Kids activities run 5–8 p.m., Trey & The Tritons and Coffey Anderson take to the Waterfront Stage at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show commences at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.
El Chingon to Fiesta on Fourth of July
8 p.m.
2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth
Celebrate being an American this Fourth with a hot-dog-eating contest, a tradition like no other. The head-to-head contest begins at 8 p.m. with TJ style hot dogs. And to raise the stakes even higher, the San Diego El Chingon hot-dog-eating contest will be live streaming at the Fort Worth location in real time. The winner’s prize isn’t small either: a $200 El Chingon gift card, $150 toward bottle service for the night. and a trophy. Beyond the competition, El Chingon offers discounts on a range of food and drinks from $9.42 Don Julio 1942 to half-off certain á la carte tacos.