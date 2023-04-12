Kid Rock Gets Called Out With 'Receipts' For Drinking Bud Light With a Drag Queen

There is always receipts! Here we have Kid Rock enjoying a bud light next to a drag Queen. It didn’t bother him back them. Yeah that’s right….he’s now trying to stay relevant so he spews fake outrage. But if it didn’t bother him then, it doesn’t really bother him now. pic.twitter.com/iTK82ITvGG — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Ojeda4America) April 5, 2023

Our relationship with Kid Rock is like a maggot’s relationship with an armadillo's carcass: hideous, smelly and intrinsically adversarial, but also natural.Every time the singer makes news, generally by giving offense, we have responded against our better judgment, but sometimes you need to sift through the mud to make quality pottery.In June 2021, we took the time to address a controversy in which he called some Tennessee fans "faggots" and then doubled down when he was slammed on his use of the homophobic slur. Now, we do recognize that Rock’s controversies are opportunistic ways for him to make headlines and galvanize followers, and we understand the irony of us giving him what he wants. But we're weak, and, hey, you've read this far, so here we are going back for seconds on the dead armadillo. This time, it is because our words about Kid Rock being “the personification of a Bud Light can filled with meth bong water” take on entirely different meaning.“Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch,” said Rock in an April 3 video in which he shoots packages and cans of Bud Light with a semiautomatic rifle. This was, of course, in response to AB InBev (which owns Bud Light) landing an endorsement and branding deal with actress and TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman who is documenting the first year of her transition in a video series titled. The video series went viral and raised Mulvaney’s celebrity to a point where she got to interview President Joe Biden.Rock, who looks like Macaulay Culkin going through alcohol withdrawal because Rent-A-Center repo’d his mini-fridge with the beer in it, made the video to align himself with conservatives who have boycotted the beer company following the Mulvaney partnership.But receipts allegedly show that the Kid Rock of 2003 had no problem aligning himself with the brand or queer people. A photo circulating online shows the personification of a menthol cigarette in a gas station slot machine’s ashtray wearing a Coors Light cap and drinking a Bud Light with a drag queen identified as Wanda. According to, the photo was reportedly taken at a nightclub in Miami, but they did not hear back from Rock or the multimedia agency that owns the photo (World Red Eye) regarding its authenticity.We are certainly not going to call out Kid Rock’s alleged hypocrisy, because why would we? All we want to do is obtain sustenance from other carcasses, but not before pointing out that he is the type of person who knows exactly how much Sudafed one can buy at the pharmacy before the cashier reports the transaction to the police.