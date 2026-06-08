Have a driveway near AT&T stadium? You may be able to make some cash

These days, your side hustle is nearly as important as your full-time hustle.

Whether it’s investing in high-yield something or others that help your money make money, or grinding on Facebook Marketplace selling hot plates, an extra flow of cash is something everyone is looking for. For Arlington homeowners, that may be possible without leaving the front porch.

A new app called DIBS Parking Spot is helping homeowners living near AT&T Stadium list their driveways as rentable parking for gameday goers. As of last week, the app showed parking within a 20-minute walk of the stadium listed for only $60, which anyone who has been to an event at Jerry World knows is a steal.

DIBS began last year in Miami, but is expanding to Arlington, Houston, Kansas City and San Francisco ahead of the World Cup games. According to co-founder Osher Steel, teams have been going door-to-door in each new city to recruit stadium-adjacent driveways for the program. They also plan to partner with some local businesses to offer shuttle services.

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The DIBS app allows users to sort parking by gameday, and availability is already looking scarce for the June 25 faceoff between Japan and Sweden, so this is the time to plan ahead. A majority of what is listed in Arlington on the app right now charges between $60 and $100 per spot. But if you’d like to charge more, there’s certainly a market for it.

According to the Dallas Morning News, good ole supply and demand are driving up parking prices, with some passes for oversized vehicles selling for as much as $500 per group-stage match. Prices of parking passes are expected to increase even further in the 24 hours before kickoff to get a few extra bucks from the stragglers. So if you’re planning to attend a game and you’d prefer to spend an arm or a leg rather than both, best reserve those passes now.

Arlington does have its own version of DIBS through the Entrepreneurial Parking Program, which allows businesses and churches near the entertainment district to collect on parking demand. Susan Schrock, managing editor for the city of Arlington’s communications office, told the News that while the city does not regulate how much partner businesses charge for a spot, the price cannot be changed once it is advertised on the day of the event.

AT&T Stadium, also known as Dallas Stadium for the duration of the games, is hosting the most matches of any North American venue at nine games. Those of us who survived the Great Taylor Swift Era’s Tour of 2023 know that the best way to get to the stadium is to park at the local watering hole, J Gilligan’s, and shuttle over.