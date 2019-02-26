 


4
Who let the dogs out? Their owner, Dak Prescott, wasn't home at the time. Officers later found an unsecured door.
Keith Allison

Dak Prescott's Dog Got Out and Bit Someone, Frisco Police Say

Stephen Young | February 26, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Dak Prescott's dogs got a chance to break into the open field Monday morning and took it, Frisco police say. Residents of the suburb have more to fear than just coyotes, it seems.

Around lunchtime Monday, one of the Cowboys quarterback's neighbors near Hilton Head Lane and Princess Caroline Court called police after seeing a loose dog in their front yard fighting with one of their dogs through a fence.

When the 911 caller went to check on the situation and break the dogs up, one of the loose dogs bit him or her. The neighbor wasn't seriously injured, but paramedics did take the caller to the hospital.

Frisco police officers rounded up the two dogs before discovering that they belonged to Prescott. They'd escaped, officers found, through an unsecured door at Prescott's house. Prescott was not home when the dogs got out.

Frisco Animal Services took in the dog that allegedly bit the neighbor for a 10-day quarantine. Police returned the other dog to "a representative at Prescott's home." Having a dog "at large" is a class C misdemeanor that comes with a fine of up to $500, police say.  

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

