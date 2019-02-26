Dak Prescott's Dog Got Out and Bit Someone, Frisco Police Say

Who let the dogs out? Their owner, Dak Prescott, wasn't home at the time. Officers later found an unsecured door.

Dak Prescott's dogs got a chance to break into the open field Monday morning and took it, Frisco police say. Residents of the suburb have more to fear than just coyotes, it seems.

Around lunchtime Monday, one of the Cowboys quarterback's neighbors near Hilton Head Lane and Princess Caroline Court called police after seeing a loose dog in their front yard fighting with one of their dogs through a fence.