Dallas Animal Services Wants a New, Much Larger Shelter

But the current size and condition of the current shelter, which was constructed in 2006, is getting in the way of that vision.
That’s why Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is advocating for a new shelter in the city’s upcoming 2024 bond package. The shelter, estimated to cost more than $114 million, would be more than twice the size of the current facility at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road. The money would cover the cost of site development, the new building, a livestock building, all animal care enclosures and contractor fees. If approved, it is estimated that construction would start in December 2025.
“This is a shelter that would bring us into 2050 and beyond,” MeLissa Webber, DAS director, said during an Aug. 24 meeting of the city’s Animal Advisory Commission. “It’s for the city of Dallas. It’s for the animals. It’s for Dallas Animal Services. It’s for you, the residents.”
The current shelter was primarily designed for animal control and housing, rather than to serve as a smoothly flowing, inviting adoption center for visitors and staff. The shelter is showing wear on its materials and equipment, and it has issues with disease control: It can be hard to separate sick and healthy animals. In addition, there isn’t enough space to show and interact with adoptable pets.
DAS wants to improve the situation with a larger shelter and adoption center on a new site able to support the adoption of its over 400 animals. Webber told the Observer the proposed location for the new shelter is at the corner of W. Davis Street and N. Cockrell Hill Road in southwest Dallas on city-owned property. A new shelter could help save animals by mitigating illness and providing a space for community services and support, Webber said.
The current facility does not allow for expansion, Webber said. Satellite facilities could help, but DAS wants to focus first on obtaining a larger space. This will allow for better quality of care without having to increase staffing. The new space would have room to grow when and if needed.
The current shelter is periodically over capacity. As of Aug. 31, the shelter has 417 dogs but only 300 kennels, Webber said, putting it 39% over capacity for dogs. That day, the shelter took in 64 new animals. When the numbers get this high, the shelter is forced to make difficult decisions on what to do with the animals. That typically means animals have to be euthanized. According to the shelter’s daily report card for Aug. 31, 10 animals were euthanized. Seven were returned to their owners that day, 27 were rescued, 23 were adopted and two died in the shelter’s care.
This year, the shelter’s live release rate has hovered around 76%, falling short of the goal of BeDallas90. The new shelter, if approved, could help the city reach its BeDallas90 goals. DAS is asking residents to reach out to their council members to voice their support for the new shelter in the upcoming bond package.