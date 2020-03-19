Dallas County Reports First Coronavirus Death

A Richardson man in his 60s has died due to the effects of the coronavirus, Dallas County health officials reported Thursday. The man, who was not identified by health officials, did not have any high-risk health conditions. He was one of 20 new cases of the COVID-19 reported by Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Eight of the 20 people to test positive were in their 30s, four were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, one was in her 70s and one was in her 90s. Of the 19 surviving people who tested positive, three are in the hospital and 16 are self-isolating at private homes.

Twelve of the newly diagnosed are Dallas residents, three are Garland residents, two live in Mesquite and one person diagnosed with coronavirus lives in both Cedar Hill and Farmers Branch.

Six of the cases reported Thursday are believed to be the result of community spread. The other 14 are believed to have been acquired through contact with other infected individuals or travel.

"How bad this gets is directly tied to how well each of you follow the CDC guidelines and exercise smart personal responsibility."

As he has throughout the crisis, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins emphasized each person's responsibility to help stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Things will get worse before they get better. How bad this gets is directly tied to how well each of you follow the CDC guidelines and exercise smart personal responsibility," Jenkins said. "Please also remember to check in on your family friends and neighbors, especially those who are elderly."