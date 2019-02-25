Police Make Arrest in South Dallas Machete Murders

Kris Askew hacked two people to death with a machete last week before dumping their bodies on Sunday, police allege.

A Dallas man hacked two people to death with a machete before ditching the bodies in one of the victims' cars late Saturday night, police say.

Dallas police got a 911 call around noon Sunday, after a neighbor checked out a car that had been left across the street from their Frost Avenue home at about 10 p.m. Saturday. When the witness peeked in, they saw Judy Askew and Randall Lynn in the vehicle, dead from machete wounds. Judy Askew owned the car.