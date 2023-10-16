Observer To Host First Members-Only Event Oct. 26

We believe in the power of words at the Dallas Observer. Since the newspaper’s founding as an alternative weekly in 1980, we’ve published millions of them in stories that challenge prejudices, expose bad actors and celebrate the artists, activists and thoughtful people working, often unseen, to make this city better.
We’re not alone in recognizing the power of words to shape our world. Censors do, too, and today they’re hard at work to silence or shout down the reporters, novelists, poets and teachers whose words they fear. They know that words are only powerful as long as they’re read.
Words need publishers, like us, to land in the hands of readers like you, and these days it’s not just the bluenoses who are trying to build walls between readers and reporters and authors. Changes in reading habits and the advertising market have disrupted the publishing business, spelling tough times for newspapers like the Observer. That’s why in 2020 we introduced a membership program through which readers can make one-time donations or regular monthly contributions to support our work. We are grateful for the response: Our membership keeps growing, and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, we’ll join forces with local publishing house and bookstore Deep Vellum Books to celebrate our supporters with a meet-and-greet at Deep Vellum Bookstore’s rooftop patio at 3000 Commerce St.
We’ve even planned a special issue to mark the occasion. That week, we’ll publish a helpful guide to 10 of the books facing bans in Texas schools, including some of the objectionable bits so students can see just what they’re missing. (We especially like words when we can use them to be subversive. We are the alternative press, after all.)
As a special treat, former Observer columnist Jim Schutze, author of The Accommodation, a definitive book about the history of racial politics in Dallas recently republished by Deep Vellum, will be there to talk about his book, about newspapering or maybe something else entirely. I edited Jim for many years, but he’s the most wonderfully subversive man I know, so even I can’t tell you what he might say. Rest assured it’ll be worth hearing and probably include some old war stories about his days as a reporter for us, the Dallas Times Herald and Houston Chronicle. We’re also expecting Deep Vellum founder and owner Will Evans to join us to talk about the role publishers play in keeping the words and new ideas flowing.
I’ll be there, too, and promise to keep my old newspaper tales to a minimum. I’ll be joined by our staff, who are anxious to hear from the readers whose support is vital to their work.
"I am thrilled to be a part of planning the first of many members-only events at the Dallas Observer," says Lily Black, our new membership manager. "This event is a testament to, and celebration of, the vibrant community that the Observer has cultivated over the years. As a members-only affair this event is a recognition of the shared passion and enthusiasm that binds us together as readers, and it's a unique opportunity to engage with our publication in a whole new way.”
This will be our first party with our supporters, whose contributions help keep the Observer free to all, today and always. This event is open only to Observer members, and space is limited, but we really hope to see all of you there and hear in your own words how you think we're doing, good or bad.
If you are not yet an Observer member, consider becoming one for an invitation to this event and to future editorial events. Thanks in advance for your support. Already signed up and want to join us? Keep an eye on your inbox for the invitation.