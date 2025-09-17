 Dallas Rep. Crockett Slams Racial Theory Spread By Charlie Kirk | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Jasmine Crockett Slams Charlie Kirk’s Claim She Aims to ‘Eliminate the White Population’

Spreading the 'great replacement' conspiracy theory, Kirk suggested the Dallas congresswoman is a threat to white people.
September 17, 2025
Image: Jasmine Crockett
Rep. Jasmine Crockett highlighted white supremacy as a greater threat to America than a racist conspiracy theory spread by Charlie Kirk on his podcast last month. Nathan Hunsinger
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Charlie Kirk's death has catapulted him to a posthumous household name. His quotes are floating across everyone’s timelines, including the friends of Dallas U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Last month, on his podcast, where he sermonized his most radical ideals and villainized those who disagreed, Kirk named Crockett a “circus act” and a “joke.” Last night, the outspoken politician appeared on ABC with Linsey Davis to respond.

Davis played a brief clip of Kirk’s podcast for Crockett, in which he downplays the recent congressional gerrymandering in Texas and heralds the great replacement theory, a debunked right-wing conspiracy theory, as a greater threat to Americans. The theory, a belief that minority populations are immigrating and reproducing at high rates to eradicate the white population, is a white nationalist idea developed in the early 20th century and has been recirculated by white nationalists, as well as Elon Musk, Vice President JD Vance and Tucker Carlson, to name a few.

“The great replacement of white people is far more sinister than any redistricting project,” Kirk said on his podcast in August. “That is at the core of the Democrat project, at the core, and Jasmine Crockett is just some circus act in that entire operation. … What she represents is very serious, which is the continued attempt to eliminate the white population in this county.”

Davis, a Black woman, notes Kirk’s history of disparaging other prominent Black women, such as former first lady Michelle Obama, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and former Vice President Kamala Harris, before asking Crockett about the validity of her concern about the great replacement theory.

“First of all, it is unfounded, and that is unfortunately the cancer known as white supremacy,” Crockett says. “To even try to put this type of trash out there and make people feel scared, it is a problem.”
@abcnews

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins ABC News' Linsey Davis to speak candidly about the threat of white supremacy in America.

♬ original sound - ABC News

Crockett clarified she didn’t know Kirk had spoken about her until after his death, and that he wasn’t on her radar.

“I will tell you that Mr. Kirk was not anyone that I followed,” she said. “I was unaware that he’d even spoken my name until after his death, when some of my friends, who had never heard of him, were simply trying to learn more, and they found out that he had spoken about me.”

Crockett goes on to condemn white supremacy and the spread of bigotry before sneaking in a quick joke and calling the notion of the great replacement theory “insane.”

“Going out and teaching people this idea of great replacement, I’m not going out trying to replace anybody. Last time I checked, I didn’t even have no kids.”

Crockett goes on to list a number of mass shootings perpetrated by known white supremacists, naming off mass shootings in Buffalo, El Paso and a Colorado school shooting that happened on the same day Kirk died. The list goes on, she says.

White supremacy is a real issue, and anyone who says it isn’t may be coddling or attempting to promote white supremacy in this country,” she said.
Image: Alyssa Fields
Alyssa Fields is a staff writer for the Dallas Observer covering local news and politics. A 2023 graduate of the Mayborn School of Journalism, she focused on print and digital journalism and minored in political science with a concentration in international conflict. Before joining the team, Alyssa freelanced in Dallas for the Observer, the Oak Cliff Advocate, and D Magazine.
[email protected]
A message from Alyssa Fields: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Frisco Lead Pastor Admits to ‘Sexual Sin and Moral Failure’

Religion

Frisco Lead Pastor Admits to ‘Sexual Sin and Moral Failure’

By Kelly Dearmore
Image: Cavalier Response to Kirk Shooting Lands UNT, Fort Worth Council Member in Hot Water

Education

Cavalier Response to Kirk Shooting Lands UNT, Fort Worth Council Member in Hot Water

By Emma Ruby
Image: Ungodly Pack Of Wild Dogs Torment Tiny Texas Town

Animal Welfare

Ungodly Pack Of Wild Dogs Torment Tiny Texas Town

By Alyssa Fields
Image: New Dallas Snowfall, Winter Forecast: Here’s What To Expect

Weather

New Dallas Snowfall, Winter Forecast: Here’s What To Expect

By Kelly Dearmore
Image: Costly $2B Silver Line Launches As Suburbs Challenge DART’s Future

Plano

Costly $2B Silver Line Launches As Suburbs Challenge DART’s Future

By Alyssa Fields
Image: North Texas Airport Ranked as 'Worst Offender' for On-Time Departures

Transportation

North Texas Airport Ranked as 'Worst Offender' for On-Time Departures

By Kelly Dearmore
Image: Richardson Mayor Amir Omar is An Outsider No More

Election

Richardson Mayor Amir Omar is An Outsider No More

By Christian McPhate
Image: Looking Back at the Dallas Skyline, From 1914 to Today

Dallas Life

Looking Back at the Dallas Skyline, From 1914 to Today

By Kelly Dearmore
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation