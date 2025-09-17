Jasmine Crockett Slams Charlie Kirk’s Claim She Aims to ‘Eliminate the White Population’

Last month, on his podcast, where he sermonized his most radical ideals and villainized those who disagreed, Kirk named Crockett a “circus act” and a “joke.” Last night, the outspoken politician appeared on ABC with Linsey Davis to respond.
Davis played a brief clip of Kirk’s podcast for Crockett, in which he downplays the recent congressional gerrymandering in Texas and heralds the great replacement theory, a debunked right-wing conspiracy theory, as a greater threat to Americans. The theory, a belief that minority populations are immigrating and reproducing at high rates to eradicate the white population, is a white nationalist idea developed in the early 20th century and has been recirculated by white nationalists, as well as Elon Musk, Vice President JD Vance and Tucker Carlson, to name a few.
“The great replacement of white people is far more sinister than any redistricting project,” Kirk said on his podcast in August. “That is at the core of the Democrat project, at the core, and Jasmine Crockett is just some circus act in that entire operation. … What she represents is very serious, which is the continued attempt to eliminate the white population in this county.”
Davis, a Black woman, notes Kirk’s history of disparaging other prominent Black women, such as former first lady Michelle Obama, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and former Vice President Kamala Harris, before asking Crockett about the validity of her concern about the great replacement theory.
“First of all, it is unfounded, and that is unfortunately the cancer known as white supremacy,” Crockett says. “To even try to put this type of trash out there and make people feel scared, it is a problem.”
Crockett clarified she didn’t know Kirk had spoken about her until after his death, and that he wasn’t on her radar.
“I will tell you that Mr. Kirk was not anyone that I followed,” she said. “I was unaware that he’d even spoken my name until after his death, when some of my friends, who had never heard of him, were simply trying to learn more, and they found out that he had spoken about me.”
Crockett goes on to condemn white supremacy and the spread of bigotry before sneaking in a quick joke and calling the notion of the great replacement theory “insane.”
“Going out and teaching people this idea of great replacement, I’m not going out trying to replace anybody. Last time I checked, I didn’t even have no kids.”
Crockett goes on to list a number of mass shootings perpetrated by known white supremacists, naming off mass shootings in Buffalo, El Paso and a Colorado school shooting that happened on the same day Kirk died. The list goes on, she says.
“White supremacy is a real issue, and anyone who says it isn’t may be coddling or attempting to promote white supremacy in this country,” she said.