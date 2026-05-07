Every Texas Mass Shooting in 2026 So Far

Members of the FBI perform and local law enforcement investigate outside of Buford's bar in downtown on March 01, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

On May 5, two people were killed and three others injured when police say a 69-year-old man went on a rampage following a business-meeting-gone-wrong in Carrollton. That was the 18th mass shooting in Texas in 2026. Less than 24 hours later, early on May 6, the 19th mass shooting of the year in Texas took place in Pflugerville when one person was killed and four others injured in a shooting at Cajun restaurant around 2 a.m.

May 6 is also the third anniversary of when a gunman murdered eight, including a 3-year-old boy, and injured seven others at the Allen Premium Outlets

Last year, there were 14 mass shootings in Texas prior to May 6, before ending 2025 with a total of 35.

Although there isn’t one definition of “mass shooting” that has been adopted across the board, the FBI defines a mass shooting as a shooting incident in which four or more people are murdered, not just shot. The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that collects reports of gun violence events from more than 7,500 law enforcement, media and government sources to provide real-time information on its website, has a different take on how to define a mass shooting than the FBI does.

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Mass Shootings are, for the most part, an American phenomenon. While they are generally grouped together as one type of incident they are several different types including public shootings, bar/club incidents, family annihilations, drive-by, workplace and those which defy description but with the established foundation definition being that they have a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.

Here are all the mass shootings in Texas in 2026 so far according to the Gun Violence Archive as of May 6, 2026:

May 6: Pflugerville, 15424 FM1825 Victims Killed: 1; Victims Injured: 4

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May 5: Carrollton, State Highway 121 and W. Hebron Parkway Victims Killed: 2; Victims Injured: 3 May 2: Amarillo, 2415 Coulter St. Victims Killed: 2; Victims Injured: 10

April 26: Austin, 2000 E. 12th St.

Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 6

April 11: Fort Worth, 5200 Shackleford St. Victims Killed: 1; Victims Injured: 4 March 29: Dickinson, 2403 24th St. Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 7

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March 28: Houston, 7300 Parkes St.

Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 6

March 22: Tyler, 11840 State Highway 64

Victims Killed: 2; Victims Injured: 2

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March 22: Amarillo, 2906 S. Dallas St. Victims Killed: 2; Victims Injured: 4 March 22: Amarillo, 1901 NW 14th Ave. Victims Killed: 4; Victims Injured: 4 March 14: Port Aransas, Port Aransas Beach Road Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 5 March 1: Austin, 700 W. 6th St.

Victims Killed: 3; Victims Injured: 15; Suspects Killed: 1

February 28: Edinburg, 10500 Highway 107

Victims Killed: 4; Victims Injured: 2

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February 7: Plainview, 2700 Upchurch St.

Victims Killed: 4; Victims Injured: 0; Suspects Killed: 1

January 31: Houston, 11300 Homestead Road

Victims Killed: 1; Victims injured: 5

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January 11: Slaton, 335 E. Floyd St. Victims Killed: 2; Victims injured: 2; Suspects Killed: 1 January 11: Newton, 500 Kerr St. Victims Killed: 1; Victims Injured: 3

January 1: Dallas, 1311 Empire Central

Victims Killed: 1; Victims Injured: 4