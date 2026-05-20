Pardoned Jan. 6er Jake Lang threatens Frisco City Council ahead of mosque, temple vote

Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter appeared at the Frisco City Council meeting on May 19 to decry the horseshoe's "complacency" in allowing Hindu and Muslim residents to move into Collin County.

A notorious Jan. 6 rioter and conservative influencer appeared at the Frisco City Council Tuesday evening, dialing up the heat on what has become a contentious fight over the city’s growing Indian and Muslim communities.

Edward “Jake” Lang spent four years in prison awaiting trial for charges related to his role in the 2021 Capitol insurrection; among the charges, Lang was accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a baseball bat. Pardoned on the first day of President Donald Trump’s second term, Lang has spent the last few years circling the country and promoting far-right ideologies and conspiracy theories.

Tuesday marked Lang’s latest appearance in North Texas when he spoke against multiple rezoning applications that would allow for two Hindu temples and one mosque to be built in Frisco during the city council’s open microphone period. For months, a contingent of Frisco residents and some outsiders have swarmed the council meetings to decry what they see as an “Indian takeover” affecting the community. Much of the rhetoric has also incorporated an anti-Muslim message.

Lang was warned several times by Mayor Jeff Cheney before his comments that he would be removed from the meeting if he did not stop making outbursts. He delivered remarks citing the far-right “great replacement” conspiracy theory that warns a cabal is organizing mass immigration as a means to replace white populations. While debunked, a 2022 AP-NORC poll found that one in three American adults believes “that a group of people is trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains.”

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“If I lived in Texas, these mosques, they don’t need your approval. Burn ‘em to the f***ing ground” Jake Lang said in Texas on Tuesday during a Frisco City Council meeting pic.twitter.com/lzci5S2FfO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) May 20, 2026

“You saw the children who were brought up on this stage,” Lang said, referring to children with the Frisco Boys and Girls Club who led the meeting’s pledge of allegiance. Of the six children recognized by Cheney, none appeared to be white.

“Not one of [those children] is a heritage American. Not one of them was a Texan. Your replacement is here, Americans, and it is coming faster and faster. The Hindus and the Muslims are teaming up to take over Texans,” Lang yelled during his speech. “They are here to eradicate the Christians.”

Lang ended his remarks with a threat, asking the council, “What the fuck is wrong with you, inviting these people into our country? This is a Christian country … you all deserve to be strung.”

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As Lang walked away from the podium, he appeared to begin yelling at the council, but the meeting video posted to the city’s website is clipped. In the next available footage, Lang is gone, and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Laura Rummel urged the other speakers to “try to get back to our meeting in a professional and respectful way.” Lang does not appear in the meeting again, and a Frisco city spokesperson could not be immediately reached to confirm whether he was removed from the chamber.

At the meeting’s end, the council did not vote to appeal the Zoning and Planning Commission’s approval of the worship centers.

Lang, Lang, Go Away

Just a few days before appearing in Frisco, Lang took credit for unfurling a banner promoting a white nationalist website at a Washington Nationals baseball game. The large banner called for America to be saved through “100+ million” deportations. As of June 2025, it was believed that around 51.9 million immigrants lived in the U.S.

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In a statement to The Athletic, the baseball team “vehemently condemned [the] discriminatory and hateful rhetoric,” and at least one person involved in the stunt has been banned from the ballpark. The identity of the banned person is unclear.

Lang is no stranger to North Texas. In December 2025, he organized a protest outside of the East Plano Islamic Center’s food pantry. The protesters shouted slogans like, “No Sharia law” while marching from the mosque to Plano’s city hall.

Last spring, Lang appeared in North Texas during a “Protect White Americans” rally held in the wake of the killing of Frisco student Austin Metcalf. The stabbing, which involved a Black student attacking a white student, inspired a wave of racist rhetoric and national attention. While protesting, Lang spoke to Austin’s father, Jeff Metcalf, on the phone and told him that the stabbing was an act of anti-white violence.

When Jeff Metcalf urged Lang not to politicize his son’s death, Lang responded, “You’re creating more Austin Metcalfs with your weakness, sir.”