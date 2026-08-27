North Texas cities total over 20 officer-involved shootings so far this year

There have been more than 20 officer-involved shootings in North Texas this year.

North Texas cities have seen many officer-involved shootings make headlines in the past month.

So far in 2026, Dallas has a higher number of officer-involved shootings than surrounding North Texas cities. Fort Worth is next up, with only two fewer incidents than Dallas this year.

Some North Texas cities saw an increase in incidents since January than the previous year. Here is a list of recent officer-involved shootings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area:

Dallas

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Dallas has had 10 officer-involved shootings this year. The city’s most recent was at the beginning of August, when Dallas ISD police officer Justin Jones was struck in the leg in a grocery store parking lot.

On Aug. 6, Jones received a call about a man walking in the median of Lyndon B Johnson Highway. The man willingly got into Jones’ police car and was taken to a Walmart and Sam’s Club parking lot.

The man, identified as Jose Pantoja-Morales, began pulling items out of the officer’s work bag. Jones tried to remove Pantoja-Morales from his vehicle when the man grabbed the officer’s gun and shot him once in the leg before running away. He was arrested after a brief chase and has since admitted to the shooting and has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

The officer was given a tourniquet and taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. Jones was released from the hospital on Aug. 19.

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Fort Worth

Fort Worth has had eight officer-involved shootings since the start of 2026, five of which have been fatal. Last year, Fort Worth had five officer-involved shootings in total.

Two recent shootings, one on the night of July 25 and another the morning of July 26, left two people dead in unrelated incidents.

The July 25 shooting was an attempted traffic stop turned into a pursuit. The person was accused of tampering with an ankle monitor and had a felony warrant. The suspect, who was later identified as a wanted sex offender according to police, eventually pulled into a parking lot and pulled out a gun. Police then shot and killed the man.

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The eighth officer-involved shooting of the year in Fort Worth was around 6 a.m. the next morning when an officer responded to a domestic violence report at an apartment complex on the west side of town.

Police said the man had broken down a woman’s front door and begun fighting with her. He then chased the woman, who was his ex-girlfriend, through the parking lot while holding multiple knives. The man was holding a knife to his throat while advancing toward police with two knives in his other hand when officers shot and killed him.

Irving

Irving has had one officer-involved shooting this year, which happened earlier this week.

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On Aug. 22, an Irving police officer shot a woman after reports of a domestic disturbance on Rolston Road. According to neighbors, the woman, Cristina Crowder, was standing in the middle of the street holding a knife and yelling.

The press release from Irving PD says police gave Crowder verbal commands to drop her weapon, but she did not comply and continued toward police with her weapon. An officer then deployed a less-lethal weapon on Crowder, but she still did not drop the knife, and a second officer then shot her.

Police aided Crowder until the Irving Fire Department arrived to take her to the hospital, where she is expected to recover. Once she is released, she will be transferred to the Dallas County Jail and faces two charges of aggravated assault against a police officer.

Grand Prairie

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The Grand Prairie Police Department has had two officer-involved shootings in 2026.

Officers shot and injured a man after he allegedly stole his ex-girlfriend’s car, led officers in a chase and opened fire on officers on May 2.

Police located the man, identified as 30-year-old Mark Williams, in the stolen car and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Williams fled the scene. The vehicle Williams had stolen became disabled and he began firing an AR-15 at an officer, striking his patrol car. The officer was not injured and returned fire, wounding Williams.

Police said Williams was wanted on multiple other felony warrants.

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Plano

Plano Police Department’s only 2026 officer-involved shooting was on July 22 at a gas station in Carrollton. The shootout was between police and a group of four people, three juveniles and one adult, who police said they saw commit a burglary while doing surveillance.

Plano police followed the group into a RaceTrac gas station where one suspect exited the car and began shooting at the detectives, who returned fire and shot one individual. The person struck by police needed surgery and was arrested upon release from the hospital.

Denton

On March 1, Denton had its only officer-involved shooting of the year, in which a man was shot and killed at a local pickleball court.

According to a press release, officers arrived at the pickleball courts on Riney Road, where a man had climbed to the top of a fence and was holding a metal rod. He told police they were “going to have to kill him” and threatened them with the weapon, according to the release.

The man, later identified as 25-year-old Adrian Edward Guevara, climbed down the fence and charged at police with the metal rod. One officer tased Guevara, but he kept advancing, and another officer shot and struck him multiple times. Guevara was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, where he was pronounced dead.