Not Just QAnon: CPAC Is Also Coming to Dallas for a Conference to 'Uncancel America'

In this stock image, then President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the annual CPAC conference in 2020.

The much-touted QAnon convention took place in Dallas this weekend, but another weekend of rightwing festivities is slated to take place downtown later this summer.

July 9-11, conservatives will head to the downtown Hilton Anatole hotel, where the American Conservative Union is holding "America UnCanceled."

The three-day conference is charging $50 for students and $275 for general admission, but the event’s website is advertising $15,000 “platinum” tickets, which include lounge access and other fancy amenities.

Tweeting about the event, American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp said it’s “time to open up America and honor Texas for its courage.”

“If you are tired of Blue state lockdowns, Fauci mask mandates, and Zoom Doom, come to CPAC: America UnCanceled in Dallas July 9-11 for a national meeting,” he wrote.

Apparently no one told Schlapp who put the more than year-long lockdown or the slightly shorter mask mandate in place in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott, who is, as far as we know, not the governor of a "blue state."

The organizers haven't yet posted a full itinerary, but Schlapp said on Twitter that conservative activist James O'Keefe, who founded Project Veritas, was slated to attend.

Project Veritas is a far-right group that sets up supposed sting operations targeting governmental agencies, academic institutions, nonprofits, journalists and media outlets. The group sends undercover individuals to clandestinely record video of what they claim is controversial material, although the footage has been exposed as selectively edited.

The group's targets have included The Washington Post, The New York Times, Planned Parenthood and others.

"Big Tech, MSM, and corrupt government cronies are shaking in their boots," Schlapp wrote on Twitter. "James O’Keefe is strapping on his spurs for #CPACTX. #GiddyUp."

In February, CPAC held its annual conference in Orlando, Florida, an event that featured former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, among others.

During his speech, Trump regurgitated the baseless claim that the November 2020 presidential election had been rigged in favor of now-President Joe Biden.

"Actually, as you know, they just lost the White House," Trump said. "But it's one of those things."

At another point, the former president said he "may even decide to beat them for a third time, OK? For a third time."

Throughout the event, speakers recycled conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud during last year's presidential vote.

On Twitter, in a promotional video for the upcoming Dallas event, Schlapp said the conference was partially about "trying to save America from socialism."

"You know, we've branded our tour around the country 'America vs. Socialism,'" Schlapp said in the clip. "We've now branded these CPACs 'America UnCanceled' because America should never be shut down ever again."

The event is coming to Dallas six weeks after the QAnon-linked convention was held in downtown Dallas. That convention featured Texas GOP chairman Allen West and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Republican from East Texas.