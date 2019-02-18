Somebody Painted Something About Trump on Confederate Memorial

By the time I got there Monday afternoon, a city crew with a big power-wash truck had washed away most of the paint vandals had sprayed on the confederate memorial Sunday night or early Monday morning. Cops on the scene told me they had no suspects but said the tagging had said “something about Trump.”

Which kind of leaves a mystery. So far, President Donald Trump has seemed fairly pro-Confederate. Last Wednesday after a year of agony the Dallas city council voted to tear down the circle of statues next to City Hall — a lugubrious poorly wrought post-Reconstruction celebration of Jim Crow — because … 21st century. So what was the tagging about?

EXPAND General Lee has a black circle painted on his leg. Jim Schutze

Was the person or people who sprayed red paint on the memorial mad at the city council? Happy at the city council? Mad at Jim Crow? Was it done by Donald Trump? We may never know.

Give people the finger long enough, they’re going to give it back to you. Facebook

We can know only three things for sure. One, the Dallas Confederate Memorial, erected in 1887 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, has basically always been a bunch of war-torn rebel bitches standing around giving a big old middle finger to the Yankees and to African-Americans.

Two, give people the finger long enough, they’re going to give it back to you. Three, not too many taggers took American History.