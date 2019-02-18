 


Cops said the tagging on the Dallas Confederate Memorial, mostly washed off by the time this picture was taken, said something about Trump.
Cops said the tagging on the Dallas Confederate Memorial, mostly washed off by the time this picture was taken, said something about Trump.
Jim Schutze

Somebody Painted Something About Trump on Confederate Memorial

Jim Schutze | February 18, 2019 | 3:37pm
AA

By the time I got there Monday afternoon, a city crew with a big power-wash truck had washed away most of the paint vandals had sprayed on the confederate memorial Sunday night or early Monday morning. Cops on the scene told me they had no suspects but said the tagging had said “something about Trump.”

Which kind of leaves a mystery. So far, President Donald Trump has seemed fairly pro-Confederate. Last Wednesday after a year of agony the Dallas city council voted to tear down the circle of statues next to City Hall — a lugubrious poorly wrought post-Reconstruction celebration of Jim Crow — because … 21st century. So what was the tagging about?

General Lee has a black circle painted on his leg.
General Lee has a black circle painted on his leg.
Jim Schutze

Was the person or people who sprayed red paint on the memorial mad at the city council? Happy at the city council? Mad at Jim Crow? Was it done by Donald Trump? We may never know.

We can know only three things for sure. One, the Dallas Confederate Memorial, erected in 1887 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, has basically always been a bunch of war-torn rebel bitches standing around giving a big old middle finger to the Yankees and to African-Americans.

Two, give people the finger long enough, they’re going to give it back to you. Three, not too many taggers took American History.

 
Jim Schutze has been the city columnist for the Dallas Observer since 1998. He has been a recipient of the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies’ national award for best commentary and Lincoln University’s national Unity Award for writing on civil rights and racial issues. In 2011 he was admitted to the Texas Institute of Letters.

