5 Takeaways From Texts Showing Lawmakers Are 'Pissed' at AG Paxton

The conversation between state Rep. Jeff Leach and Michelle Smith, a senior adviser to the attorney general, grew heated at times.
July 27, 2023
Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment is dividing Texas conservatives.
Some Texas Republicans have stuck by Attorney General Ken Paxton’s side amid his prolonged legal troubles. Others have seemingly had enough.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, a Plano Republican, would apparently fall into the latter category, according to text messages published Wednesday by The Dallas Morning News.

The News report reveals conversations between Leach and Paxton's senior adviser, Michelle Smith. Leach wasn’t happy with the idea that Paxton had asked for $3.3 million in taxpayer money to settle a whistleblower lawsuit.

Word of the funding request prompted a House committee investigation into the whistleblowers’ claims against Paxton, culminating in a bipartisan effort to boot the AG from office.

The Texas House voted in favor of Paxton’s impeachment in May. He’s set for a trial in the Senate in September.

Here are five key takeaways from Leach’s text conversation with Smith.

1. Leach and Other GOP Lawmakers Are Very “Pissed”

Back in February, Leach told Smith that he and fellow lawmakers needed answers from the AG regarding his settlement funding request.

“Need to get Ken on the phone with legislators asap. Folks are pissed,” texted Leach, who serves as chair of the committee that has oversight over Paxton’s agency.

Later, he said: “I’m not happy I wasn’t given a heads up. None of us were. Pissed in fact. Speaker and Lt Gov didn’t even know. Folks are very upset.”

In subsequent texts, Leach again emphasized his anger toward Paxton.

“Michelle — I don’t think y’all understand how pissed members are, including many of your conservative friends in the house and senate. I don’t know a single legislator who believes taxpayers should be expected to be on the hook for this,” he added.

2. Shelley Luther Gets a Mention

In the texts between Leach and Smith, another name comes up: Shelley Luther. Luther is the Dallas hair salon owner who in 2020 flouted the governor’s orders for certain businesses to temporarily close to slow the spread of COVID-19. She later launched a failed bid for state Senate.

Last month, Leach tried to correct a narrative concerning Luther. He seems to have caught wind that he’d been accused of questioning Luther’s faith.

“You and I can disagree — but I would never suggest someone is not a believer. Ever,” he texted Smith in part.

3. Repeated References to Christianity

Smith cited Christianity multiple times while texting Leach.

At one point, the Plano Republican lawmaker insisted that he would continue to seek out facts related to Paxton but refused “to do so in secret.”

“The Christian thing to do is to ask what is going on in Private,” Smith texted Leach in February. “If you don’t like answer then do whatever public. That biblical way.”

In a later exchange, Smith, somewhat confusingly, wrote: “I told you as a Christian who told me he would apologize to Paxton until the day you die to be a Christian and go to your Brother first.”

4. Whataboutism on Display

Smith wrote in a Feb. 12 message to Leach that “many ‘state’ agency’s [sic] have settled with employees.” She asked whether Leach had called any of those agencies in for questioning.

“That’s a good point. A great point actually,” Leach wrote. “We should probably bring them all in when they’re seeking to settle with taxpayer funds.”

At that, Smith brought up former Land Commissioner George P. Bush, whose office reportedly spent close to $1 million in taxpayer funds to avoid getting sued by dozens of fired employees. Smith stated that she didn’t “recall that ever being questioned… ever.”

“And that was wrong!” Leach replied. “Totally agree.”

5. Leach Likes to Text About Business

This isn’t the first time that Leach has made news over his text messages.

In February 2021, a records request revealed that Leach had texted Collin College’s president about a certain professor. Lora Burnett, the history professor in question, told the Observer at the time that she believed Leach was attempting to get her fired over tweets she'd posted criticizing then-Vice President Mike Pence.

“LD Burnet [sic] is paid with taxpayer dollars, correct?” Leach wrote Collin College President Neil Matkin.

“I’m aware of the situation Jeff and will deal with it,” Matkin replied. “Already on my radar before the current issue.

“She is definitely paid with taxpayer dollars,” he continued.

“Ok cool. I’m getting calls from folks. Not a ton… but a few… as it is starting to percolate on social media,” Leach said.

“My inbox and the board is getting the same,” Matkin replied. “Appreciate you. Good luck in November friend.”

Later that month, Collin College effectively terminated Burnett. She later filed suit, arguing that her First Amendment rights had been violated. She ultimately accepted the school’s offer to pay her $70,000 plus attorneys’ fees.
Simone Carter is a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer who graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
