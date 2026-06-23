Messi mania, Messi madness, Messi record-breaking came to conquer in Dallas

Following Tuesday's matches, Messi has more goals (5) in the 2026 World Cup than anyone else.

Austria was not an underdog.

It is important to Roman — an Austrian man in his 50s who is making a summer pilgrimage across the United States, the cross-country trip evidence of the near-religious faith he has in his country’s soccer team — that Americans understand that. Austria had it in them to win, and an hour before Monday’s World Cup match at Dallas Stadium, Roman was sure that they would.

In the end, though, Austria’s role was that of an antagonist in red during their match against Argentina. They were a storybook villain whose purpose was to be bested; a foil to show just how heroic the afternoon’s leading man could be.

Because for 90-plus minutes, no man in that stadium mattered besides Lionel Messi.

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Argentina supporters outnumbered Austria fans to then point where Monday’s match felt like an Argentina home game. Mike Brooks

Although he’s often the oldest player on the pitch, few are able to keep up with Messi, let alone get the ball from him once he gets going. Mike Brooks

The Argentine legend made history on the North Texas pitch during the match’s first half, when one perfect strike found the back of the net and cemented him as the all-time men’s leading World Cup goal scorer. When he claimed the game’s second point in the match clock’s final minutes, the stadium seemed to agree that this — his fifth goal in two games, his 18th across all World Cups; a miraculous ball that passed through the legs of three vanquished bad guys, defenders left totally defenseless — was inevitable.

“It means everything,” one woman wailed as the match came to a close. This was the kind of jubilation that inspires tears. She was clad in the white and pale blue of Argentina, as was her son, her husband and a majority of the 71,000-person crowd.

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Better luck to Roman and the Austrians this weekend in Kansas City.

Just a casual jog after setting the all-time World Cup goals record for Messi. Mike Brooks

Messi’s record-breaking first-half goal came after he had missed a penalty kick earlier in the match. Mike Brooks

Messi, who turns 39 this week, scored his first World Cup goal 20 years ago.

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Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria guarantees that the reigning World Cup champions will move on to the next stage of the tournament, the round of 32 teams. The team will return to Dallas Stadium this Saturday to face Jordan, their final opponent before sudden death.

The Dallas double-header has made North Texas a hotspot for Argentina fans. In April, the North Texas World Cup organizing committee estimated that 100,000 Messi-obsessed spectators were expected to come to town for the games, and Monday’s match proved that Argentina does indeed travel well.

Messi has taken advantage of his low center of gravity to be arguably the greatest dribbler in soccer history. Mike Brooks

There weren’t many highlights for Austria against Argentina, but maybe they’ll have better luck against Algeria on June 27. Mike Brooks

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It was a long, painful day the World Cup office for the Austrian national team. Mike Brooks

The sea of blue turned Dallas Stadium into a home field for Messi, who took his moment and then took it again. And though Austria’s fan sections were in the vast minority, the red enclaves cheered until the very end.

After the game, Argentina fans jumped together, arm in arm, outside the stadium. Victory became a five-letter word they shouted until it could never be forgotten:

Messi, Messi, Messi, Messi.

Monday wasn’t the first time Messi entertained a North Texas crowd, but it was the most historic display of his talents local fans have seen. Mike Brooks

Just as fans from Japan, the Netherlands and Croatia took DFW over last week, people wearing the blue and white of Argentina have been spotted everywhere in Dallas this week. Mike Brooks