Observer‘s Spring Membership Drive Tops Goal

Your support during our spring campaign was cheerier than a field full of bluebonnets.

Not even the high price of gas and everything else could stop the Dallas Observer’s supporters from coming through for their favorite alternative news source. Our spring membership drive aimed to raise $10,000 by April 26, and you topped that, pledging $10,360 to help keep the Observer free and reporting the city’s untold stories.

The money came from 195 contributors and 41 new members, or, as we like to call them, the best people in North Texas.

Here’s what one of them had to say:

“Journalism, especially local, independent journalism, must be supported and encouraged for the continued security and prosperity of our great nation. Keep doing a great job, Dallas Observer.” Observer supporter

Thanks for the encouragement. We’ll do our damndest.

And here’s another:

“Came for the food and wine, stayed for the snark.” Observer supporter

You must have attended one of our holiday parties. Glad you enjoyed it.

Thanks to everyone who gave money and to all our readers who give us their time and attention every day. If you haven’t become a member yet, or if you have a friend who would want to join, we’re ready for you.