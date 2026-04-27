Opinion | Community Voice

Observer‘s Spring Membership Drive Tops Goal

Your generosity flowered, delivering more than $10k to support local reporting.
By Patrick WilliamsApril 27, 2026
Woman's leg in cowboy boots in field of bluebonnets.
Your support during our spring campaign was cheerier than a field full of bluebonnets.

Adobe Stock
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Not even the high price of gas and everything else could stop the Dallas Observer’s supporters from coming through for their favorite alternative news source. Our spring membership drive aimed to raise $10,000 by April 26, and you topped that, pledging $10,360 to help keep the Observer free and reporting the city’s untold stories.

The money came from 195 contributors and 41 new members, or, as we like to call them, the best people in North Texas.

Here’s what one of them had to say:

“Journalism, especially local, independent journalism, must be supported and encouraged for the continued security and prosperity of our great nation. Keep doing a great job, Dallas Observer.”

Observer supporter

Editor's Picks

Thanks for the encouragement. We’ll do our damndest.

And here’s another:

“Came for the food and wine, stayed for the snark.”

Observer supporter

You must have attended one of our holiday parties. Glad you enjoyed it.

Thanks to everyone who gave money and to all our readers who give us their time and attention every day. If you haven’t become a member yet, or if you have a friend who would want to join, we’re ready for you.

No one covers Dallas like we do.

If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.

Support Us Today

Patrick Williams is editor-in-chief of the Dallas Observer. Before joining the staff in July 1997, Patrick worked for the Southern Illinoisan, Amarillo Globe News and San Antonio Express-News. As editor-in-chief, he oversees the newsroom and guides the coverage of both the Dallas Observer‘s printed publication and online website.

patrick.williams@dallasobserver.com

Loading latest posts...