Opinion: How North Texans Can Better Confront Animal Cruelty and Neglect

Cesar Perea is the associate vice president for American Humane Society’s rescue team. He submitted the op-ed below adressing animal cruelty and neglec tin North Texas.

In April, American Humane Society’s rescue team deployed to the Lone Star State to intervene in a case involving more than 75 dogs. These animals were found across three separate properties, living in conditions of severe neglect. From newborn puppies to senior canines, the animals were found in horrific squalor — an environment that was brought to the attention of authorities following a devastating fire.

Without immediate, lifesaving intervention to stabilize the scene, this tragic situation would have undoubtedly resulted in further loss of life.

One specific case serves as a stark reminder of the stakes involved. Our responders discovered a one-year-old dog named Sweetie on one of the properties in the aftermath of the fire. She was in critical condition with a severe, untreated injury to her paw. However, during her initial veterinary examination, our team faced an unexpected and sobering reality. To the medical staff’s shock, the examination revealed that Sweetie was also pregnant with a litter of puppies.

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This discovery immediately increased the complexity of her care, requiring our team to manage her traumatic injuries while simultaneously preparing for the arrival of a vulnerable litter. Through swift medical intervention and dedicated care, we were able to save Sweetie, who safely gave birth. These lives represent a critical victory for our team, but they also highlight the profound vulnerability of animals trapped in such environments.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. It is estimated that approximately 250,000 animals become victims of hoarding every year, and many more suffer due to abuse or neglect. A significant factor in this ongoing crisis is that too many cases go unreported, leaving animals to endure prolonged suffering without assistance.

To address this epidemic of animal neglect, we must prioritize early reporting: if you see something, say something.

In many instances, pet hoarding is overlooked because neighbors or friends observe warning signs but hesitate to speak up. Some may dismiss the situation as a personal matter or believe it does not warrant official intervention. However, even if not every case constitutes a criminal offense, it is critical to notify local officials and law enforcement as soon as possible. Delaying action places animal lives at risk.

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Texans should be aware of the common indicators of animal hoarding. These often include an individual’s refusal to allow others to see the animals, a strong and persistent odor emanating from a residence, or pets that frequently escape and roam the neighborhood. Often, individuals involved in these cases insist they are rescuing animals in need, yet they lack the resources to provide proper care.

If readers observe these indicators, they should swiftly report it so authorities can conduct a wellness check. Severe neglect often exists in plain sight, and early assessment can prevent a crisis from escalating.

Beyond individual vigilance, our legislators can implement systemic changes to identify and stop the most egregious offenders. There is a broad consensus that convicted animal abusers should be prohibited from acquiring more animals. Establishing a statewide animal abuse registry is a pragmatic step toward this goal.

Texas can draw on the successful models established by other states. Tennessee launched such a database in 2016, and Florida implemented a similar tool this past January. These registries allow animal shelters and retailers to screen potential adopters, ensuring that animals are not placed in the homes of known offenders. Texas policymakers should consider emulating this strategy to strengthen the state’s protective framework.

There is no single solution to eliminate animal cruelty and neglect. However, we can improve how we identify these situations so rescue organizations can take action. While a significant portion of the responsibility rests with everyday Texans, elected leaders in Austin also have a critical role to play in protecting the welfare of animals across the state.