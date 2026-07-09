We’re hiring! The Observer is looking for a multimedia reporter to join our team

The Dallas Observer is hiring a multimedia reporter to join our scrappy editorial team. For someone eager to break news, write with voice and authority, and make a deep impression on North Texas readers, it’s a fantastic opportunity.

For over 40 years, the Observer has been a proving ground for some of the most ambitious, indelible journalists in Big D history. At this newspaper — and yes, we still print weekly — you’ll get to challenge local power structures, tell intimate stories about our neighbors the city would otherwise never know, and embark on the sorts of old-school reporting adventures that launch careers.

We’re looking for a versatile news reporter to tell timely and engaging stories about this ever-changing, fast-growing region. Can you knuckle down to cover breaking news and trending topics at top speed? Do you have the organization and vision to tackle enterprise stories and investigative features? Read on.

While we encourage you to bring your whole self to work, this position is ultimately for a journalist who will write news articles, with the occasional opinion piece possible should the right moment present itself.

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Key responsibilities of the job

Your stories will range from breaking news and trending topics that require rapid writing to enterprise, investigative or feature stories that may take a week or more to report. You’ll also produce helpful guides to local and regional events and issues.

Collaborate with the newsroom to share these stories in various formats, including traditional articles online and in our weekly print issue, videos, photo essays, podcasts and social media.

Use social media to find trending topics to cover, discover sources and promote your work.

Attend public meetings, town halls, political rallies and other events outside the office to find sources, stories and people affected by the decisions made by elected officials and government agencies. The position sometimes requires evening and weekend work.

Collaborate with other parts of the newsroom, our social media and product teams, and occasionally with reporters and editors in our newsrooms in Denver, Phoenix and Miami.

Build broad and diverse relationships so that sources, story ideas, research and reporting reflect the diverse communities of the Dallas metro area.

Be committed to accuracy and meeting deadlines.

Participate in our annual Best of Dallas issue and other projects during the year.

Who you are

A journalist with a track record of crafting breaking stories on deadline with crisp writing and the ability to tell stories about people affected by what you’re covering.

Demonstrable writing skills with the ability to report complex issues with simplified, accessible language.

Video storytelling experience.

Knowledge of and interest in a wide range of topics, such as politics, public health, criminal justice, cannabis, government, labor and the environment.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal.

A highly organized, resourceful and proactive self-starter.

Experience with open records requests.

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Benefits

Compensation range of $50,000-$52,000.

401(k) with company match.

Medical, dental, vision and life insurance.

10 paid holidays, 14 days of paid time off, 5 paid sick days per year.

Hybrid work policy based in our Dallas office.

How to apply

Dallas Observer believes our journalism will best serve our communities with a culturally diverse staff and freelancers who offer a range of voices. We are committed to creating and sustaining an environment of inclusion, diversity, empowerment and equality. We are at our best when all our team members are respected and included, regardless of their race, age, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation or national origin. Women, veterans, people with disabilities, people of color and gender-nonconforming candidates are highly encouraged to apply.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Email a cover letter, resume and links for up to three stories to dal-staff-writer@voicemediagroup.com.