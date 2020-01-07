 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
The burger at Sky Rocket is loved here, well enough to land on a national-best list for Yelp.
The burger at Sky Rocket is loved here, well enough to land on a national-best list for Yelp.
Nick Rallo
Nick Rallo

Three Restaurants in the Dallas Area Land on Yelp’s Top 100 List

Taylor Adams | January 7, 2020 | 4:00am
One Dallas restaurant and two suburban spots are on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020.

The restaurants close to home are Sky Rocket Burger in Dallas (No. 28), Tommy Tamale Market and Cafe in Grapevine (No. 16) and The Aussie Grind in Frisco (No. 30).

The site has a science team that pulls together this list by ratings and number of reviews in the last year. Community managers around the country complete the list.

“The result is a list as quirky, interesting and unique as the Yelp community itself — from white tablecloth restaurants to food trucks to gyro shops,” according to a press release from Yelp.

The Dallas spot is a favorite of ours, too. It earned the Best Homestyle Burger in our 2019 Best of Dallas issue.

“It’s a $5.19 (with cheese) home run. It’s an arrow splitting the bull's-eye; it’s true-blue cheeseburger simplicity in our golden age of beef patties. It’s grilled beef, melted cheese, a few crisp toppings and french fries,” Observer writer Nick Rallo wrote in 2018.

Aussie Grind's fish and chipsEXPAND
Aussie Grind's fish and chips
Paige Weaver
Paige Weaver

This is the seventh year for Yelp to put together this list. Its work for 2020 has a commonality Observer critic Brian Reinhart pointed out for Dallas recently: Affordability is winning out. Most places on Yelp’s full list are priced under $30 per person.

See the full list here. Of course, if you want to stay in the Dallas area, see our Top 100 Restaurants.

