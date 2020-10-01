5 New Restaurants Open in Dallas and a Couple of Chefs Collaborate on Pizza

Welcome to October.

Opening Soon

Basic Taco and Yellow Rosa cocktaileria will open Oct. 8 in Deep Ellum. This week's release says these two concepts are “designed specifically with COVID safety guidelines and health protocols in mind” (which is nice when we see other restaurants opening with menus involving so many “shareables”). Expect an open-air patio concept complete with a custom UV air-filtration system, handwashing stations and an in-house food and cocktail delivery service. Basic Taco is planned to have, unsurprisingly, no-frills street tacos inspired by Mexico City, margaritas and cocktails in a can. Yellow Rosa aims to be more like Tulum and focus on agave-based spirits. On Wednesday evenings, Yellow Rosa will offer a private dining, four-course menu from chef Randall Braud.

Basic Taco and Yellow Rosa, 2901 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum). Basic Taco will be open 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Yellow Rosa will be open 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dahlia Bar & Bistro will open Oct. 8 near the Bryan Place neighborhood. The restaurant will have “Southern European-inspired cuisine accented by Italian, French, Spanish and Mediterranean seasonal flair,” according to a release. The location, formerly Ross & Hall, does have a giant patio that’s perfect for the New Normal.

Dahlia Bar & Bistro, 3300 Ross Ave. (Old East Dallas), will be open 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday. 469-466-8604.

More pizza has arrived in Plano. Kathy Tran

Recently Opened

Zalat Pizza is on its ninth location, opening its latest Sept. 30 in Plano. Apparently, the city can’t get enough of it — this is the third Zalat there.

Zalat Pizza, 3909 W. Parker Road, No 102. Open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Bavette Grill is a new spot at Granite Park in Plano. Starters look pretty standard: deviled eggs and spinach dip are on the list. Under steaks, you'll find the likes of a 59-day, wet-aged USDA Prime cut with a pineapple-ginger marinade.

Bavette Grill, 8100 Dallas Parkway, No. 115, Plano. Open 11:30 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

EXPAND Get a special pizza that comes with a good cause this month. courtesy of Pizza Leila

In Other News

Two Dallas chefs are teaming up for a good cause this month. Chef Ji Kang of Pizza Leila (a Sicilian pizza concept by Sloane's Corner) is collaborating with chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José for a special run of queso fundido pizza with chorizo and champiñones (mushrooms) Oct. 5-31. The pizza, a twist on a dish at José, is available by the square slice ($5) and the whole pie ($30), and 10% of sales are donated to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Pick up the pie at Sloane's Corner (2001 Ross Ave., No. 125, downtown) by ordering through Toast, or have it delivered through Uber Eats or DoorDash.

Have food news or word of restaurants opening or closing? Shoot us an email.