Sloane’s Corner Has a Chicken-Fried Sandwich That Puts Popeyes to Shame

From the outside, Sloane’s Corner appeared fairly casual.

“Breakfast * Lunch * Dinner * Coffee * To-Go” beckoned from the shiny glass box. The place was bustling with a late lunch crowd, staff doing side work, liquor reps making rounds and people escaping the daily grind to kick off an early happy hour (2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday).

Cozy tables are nestled throughout, surrounding a U-shaped bar that dominates the room. This American bistro is not as casual as the exterior hints, but it wasn’t too fancy either. It has a fun, midcentury, eclectic vibe and played upbeat house music.

EXPAND Burrata toast Jennifer King

My server recommended the burrata toast, two slices of house-made, toasted bread, generously topped with creamy burrata, preserved lemon, red onion and spinach (not mint as the menu stated) with a pistachio vinaigrette ($11, $7 during happy hour). One bite, and I was delighted.

So I decided to also go with her recommendation of the Nashville hot-fried chicken sandwich, an off-menu special. I’ve had my share of fried chicken sandwiches, and this one was about as good as it gets ($15).

The bun is what put it over the top. The house-made brioche was properly toasted with butter on a flat top. It gave it that perfect crunch to complement the togarashi-spiced buttermilk fried chicken, topped with Fresno peppers, pickles and aioli, served with thin, skin-on French fries. The chicken was juicy, the crust was crunchy and the spice was at the right level (for me, others might want it hotter). This is a stellar fried chicken sandwich.

I was eager to try dessert. The restaurant makes everything from scratch, but they had run out of the Asian pear hand pie, with pink peppercorn, salted caramel and vanilla cardamom ice cream ($10). Instead, I ordered the coconut panna cotta, but this is where my luck ran out.

EXPAND Coconut panna cotta Jennifer King

It was good, but atop were two icy and bland sorbets (strawberry and basil), diced out-of-season tropical fruits (kiwi and pineapple), paper-thin dehydrated grapefruit slices and waxy, flavorless tapioca pearls. The grapefruit was nice, but the rest didn’t do anything for the silky coconut panna cotta. It would have been better if they had focused more on the citrus aspects, or if they had gone with berries and stone fruits instead of the tropical route.

Overall, the service was just right, and everything else was very good, so you can bet I will be back for dinner, and I still really want that elusive Asian pear hand pie.

The wine list was interesting, too. Wines by the glass come with a generous, 9-ounce pour ( $10-17 per glass, two for $28), and the wine list offers a good selection to choose from.

Happy hour offers discounted appetizers, specialty cocktails ($7), beer ($3.50) and a selection of wines by the glass ($7). There are also several “mocktails” to choose from, for those who like non-alcoholic options.

EXPAND Lots of light fills in the interior of Sloane's Corner. Jennifer King

Sloane’s Corner is a refreshingly modest space, at just 3,100 square feet with plush seating throughout. Tucked inside, you’ll find an abundant coffee and tea counter, with a selection of baked-in-house croissants, kolaches, cookies and pastries, together with a refrigerated grab-and-go, including interesting beverages, freshly squeezed juices, yogurt, salads and sandwiches. The inviting interior is wrapped in warm woods, with comfy seating, a feminine color palate and bold abstract art. They even have a shady outdoor patio on the east side, complete with a fire pit.

The restaurant, named after the owner Tim McEneny’s daughter, is the latest venture from NL Group (Jalisco Norte, Front Room Tavern, Dakota’s and more). It opened in November 2019, in the Dallas Arts District, at the northwest corner of Ross Avenue and Olive Street, as part of the renovations to the Trammell Crow Center, to make the building (and downtown) more “pedestrian friendly.”

In addition to the entrance of the building being more visible and accessible from the street, the restaurant offers complimentary parking (two hours with validation) in the building’s parking lot, as well as directly across the street (at 2000 Ross Ave.) in the new multistory Trammell Crow Center parking garage. There are also parking meters at street level, and valet is available Friday and Saturday evenings for dinner service.

Sloane’s Corner, 2001 Ross Ave., Suite 125 (downtown). Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.