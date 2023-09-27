 A Dallas Dinner Party at Southfork Ranch Will Be a Whodunnit Murder Mystery | Dallas Observer
The 'Who Killed JR?' Murder Mystery Dinner at Southfork Ranch Will Be Killer

We'll have the chicken with a side of '80s rich-oil-man drama. And we've got all our money on the bitter side hustle, sister-in-law.
September 27, 2023
Southfork Ranch is no longer home to J.R. but you can still show up for a dinner party or a wedding.
Southfork Ranch is no longer home to J.R. but you can still show up for a dinner party or a wedding. Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash
On Oct. 26 Southfork Ranch will become the stage for an old Hollywood whodunnit murder mystery dinner.

Southfork Ranch, a large estate northeast of Dallas, served as the setting for the television series Dallas, which ran from 1978 to 1991. The wildly popular show centered on the Ewings, an affluent and ever-feuding Texas family. Think Yellowstone, then sprinkle valium over it. The lead character, played by Larry Hagman, was J.R. Ewing, a conniving oil man. In the 1980 episode, "Who Done It?" J.R. was shot [GASP!]. But, the shooter was a mystery, leaving America and, quite frankly, the world in a tizzy. Everyone who knew J.R. was a suspect because that's how that old cowboy rolled.

Interesting fact: That episode remains the second-most-watched broadcast of all time, topped only by the farewell episode of M*A*S*H. ('Atta kid, Hawkeye.)

Since retirement from Hollywood, the Southfork Ranch has passed time hosting events, weddings, reunions, parties and, now, a murder mystery dinner party.

So, who actually shot J.R.? We'll never tell. But you can go solve your own mystery at a Hollywood-like dinner party and show called "Best Laid Plans."

Per the invitation, guests are encouraged to dress in "evening finery for this classy crime scene." There will be a costume contest, and the winner will receive an overnight stay at the Southfork Ranch mansion.

A three-course meal will be served (salad, chicken or Angus steak kabobs and either peach pie or lava cake for dessert). Dinner will include one glass of wine (Ha!) but more is available for purchase.

Tickets for the murder mystery dinner are $85 and must be purchased in advance.

As for the actual murder mystery portion of the evening: anyone could be the murderer or the next victim. Participants can bribe suspects for clues and "gather information to uncover the unhinged guest who is whacking all the invitees."
