The Best Breakfast Sandwiches of 2020

While breakfast may allegedly be the most important meal of the day and a favorite one for this writer, 2020 had fewer visits out for the meal than we intended.

Upon putting together this list, that became obviously true, and we missed spending weekends finding new places actually cooking eggs properly. And, again, it sucks to put a list about breakfast together when you can’t include Crossroads Diner.

This list was originally a best breakfast list, including excellent chilaquiles verdes from El Pueblo and breakfast tacos from Tia Dora’s. But the list became dominated with sandwiches, which proved to be good takeout foods that fueled us for most of 2020.

Mega-Egg Sandwich AllGood Cafe



While breakfast at AllGood previously involved plenty of pepper bacon and pancakes, a visit in May for takeout made us opt for this giant, club-like breakfast sandwich that won our hearts ($7.99). Freshly sliced, salty ham gets paired with a fried egg, cheese, tomato, avocado and Tabasco mayo on sourdough (from Empire Baking Co.). “Seems like a simple sandwich but we are picky about everything we do and put on the plate,” owner Mike Snider says.

2934 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Sausage and Egg or Any Other Breakfast Sandwich La Casita Bakeshop



While admitting to Sandwich Expert Nick Rallo that my breakfast list turned into a breakfast sandwich list, he recommended La Casita land on here. With his title (which is not an official Observer one, just one this editor keeps throwing on his name) it seems worthwhile. “There are a lot of excellent cruffins on their menu, but they are really, really good at stuffing meats into rolls. They had a pastrami croissant. Every now and then they’ll have a sausage biscuit with poblano gravy.” Yeah, I’m in.

580 W. Arapaho Road, No. 230, Richardson

Ol’ Dirty Goodfriend Package



Sure, get any biscuit sandwich at Goodfriend, but go all out and try the Ol’ Dirty ($7.50). It’s a lot — embarrassingly so if someone happens to see you eating it, but it’s worth it. A biscuit has egg, sausage, plenty of American cheese and nearly too-much gravy (but it’s not, promise) for a hearty meal that should hold you until dinner.

1155 Peavy Road (East Dallas)

EXPAND The 7 o'clock breakfast sandwich from Whisk in West Dallas at Kidd Springs Park. Taylor Adams

The 7 O’Clock Breakfast Sandwich Whisk Crêpes Café



It was a wonderful thing when the decadent-looking breakfast sandwiches at Whisk’s Plano location made their way south over the summer. All of them are fantastic, sitting on a perfect brioche. Try the 7 o’clock with bacon, soft scrambled eggs, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, chives and Sriracha mayo ($6).

1888 Sylvan Ave., No. F120 (West Dallas)

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich White Rock Coffee



Rallo says this breakfast sandwich at White Rock Coffee is “perfect” ($5.55). And he's right: The whole assortment is toasty, warming a brioche that contains melted cheddar, egg, crunchy bacon, spinach and a bright pesto.

4216 Abrams Road (Hillside), 10105 E. Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas) and 5930 D Royal Lane (North Dallas)

The ham, egg and cheese croissant from Zaguan Taylor Adams

Egg, Ham and Cheese Croissant Zaguán Latin Cafe & Bakery



Zaguán will become a spot you frequent occasionally, assuming it’s geographically convenient enough. That could be for fresh fruit smoothies, wonderfully crisp and cheesy arepas. But definitely get the egg, ham and cheese croissant ($7.99). This place knows how to bake, and you’ll get a delightful croissant with plenty of cheese complementing a salty ham. We like the egg mostly for protein, you could 86 it and still be happy.

2604 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Homemade Breakfast Sandwiches



It would be great to have more places on this list — the pandemic prevented that, though. It did, however, allow more cooking to happen, and this writer became rather skilled at making two things: a margarita and a breakfast sandwich (never consumed at the same time). You can go local for it all, too, from the eggs (Bonton Farms) to the butter (Lucky Layla) to the bacon (Rudolph’s Meat Market) and so on. Make good use of your griddle and find the best version for your own self.

Have a favorite breakfast you think we should check out? Let us know — we always welcome tips.