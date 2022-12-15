Best Food and Drink Events in Dallas, Dec. 15–20

Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about this week.
As we slide into the last couple of weeks of the year, there's plenty of opportunity to bid adios to 2022 with a good time. We're continuing to update our holiday pop-up guide. And we also recently did a round-up of local holiday baking classes.
And if you're itching to get out, but not nurse another hangover, check out our mocktail guide. Many bars are acclimating to customers who want to let loose and enjoy a zero-proof drink — or 18. Because, literally, no one is counting.
You can also refer to our Top 100 Dallas Bars and, the very recently updated Top 100 Dallas Restaurants for more suggestions on what to do this weekend. Here are some other things going on around Dallas.
Pasticceria da Guido
Eataly, NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway
Eataly is carrying a selection of bite-sized, traditional pasticcini from Pasticceria da Guido, a pastry shop from Michelin-starred chef Ugo Alciati. This is an exclusive for Eataly Dallas, and the bakers are working closely with Eataly's pastry team to ensure all the details are carried out. Pasticceria da Guido can be found at Eataly's pastry counter.
The Adolphus Cocoa Lounge
The French Room, 1321 Commerce St.
Ongoing
The Cocoa Lounge in The French Room runs Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 8. Adults can imbibe in warm hot cocoa with some boozy enhancements. The littles can come along, too, and have either Valrhona hot cocoa or non-alcoholic French cider. You don't need reservations. Just shimmy into your best French Room garb and head over.
Make Maple-Spiced Chicken and Waffles
Pegasus City Brewery, 1508 Commerce St.
7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15
Downtown's Pegasus City Brewery is hosting a chicken and waffles cooking demonstration. The class costs $55 and lasts for two hours. The menu includes fried chicken, waffles and toppings. And naturally given that this class is at a brewery, the beer will be flowing.
Eddie Belfour Bottle Signing
Spec's, 9500 N. Central Expressway
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16
Former Dallas Stars Stanley Cup-winning goalie Eddie "The Eagle" Belfour is in the booze business these days. Not like that time he wound up in the back of a Dallas cop car for over-imbibing. Now he's producing bourbon through his proprietary brand, Belfour Spirits. He'll be signing bottles of Belfour Bourbon at Spec's on N. Central Expressway, Friday evening, Dec. 16. You'll get one signature for each bottle purchase. Squaaaaaaaaw! [Eagle scream.]
Dallas Indoor Food Festival
Mar Thoma Event Center, 11500 Luna Road
Noon – 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
More than 30 food vendors from around Dallas, Austin, Houston and elsewhere will be at this indoor food festival this Saturday with a mix of soul food, barbecue and tacos, along with some vegan and keto options. Entry is free with an advance RSVP, but it's $5 closer to the event. So RSVP, hear?
Eastside TacoRide
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery, 7331 Gaston Ave., No. 100
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
This Sunday White Rock Alehouse is hosting one of its monthly bike outings. From the Facebook event post, "This is a no-drop ride. We are in no hurry (the tacos are not trying to escape.)" Not a biker, so no idea what that really means. Either way, kickstands up at 11 a.m. Be there at 10:30 a.m. And bring your best taco-eating energy. Here's some info on the route. Looks like it's uphill out, all downhill back. Just coasting home.
Leather Decor Workshop at Lakewood
Lakewood Brewing Co., 2302 Executive Drive, Garland
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
Carolyn Marco of Kiki Knows Art will be at Lakewood Brewing this Sunday for a leather holiday decor workshop and a pint. The Facebook event says to bring your "bestie, sweet or favorite kiddo (10+)" and for $35 you'll get a frosty pint of beer, all the supplies needed and tools. Carolyn is a multidisciplinary creator, educator and beer lover who likes to focus on upcycling materials in "impactful ways."