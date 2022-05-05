Support Us

Best Foodie Finds for a Very Busy Weekend (May 5 - 8)

May 5, 2022 4:00AM

Classic Kentucky cocktails will be served at The Henry's derby day celebration.
Between the warm weather, Mother’s Day (which we have your brunch plans covered in our guide), Cinco de Mayo events (see that list here) and the Kentucky Derby, it seems impossible to be bored this weekend. Not to mention Stars and Mavericks playoff games. However, if you’ve still got nothing to do, we’ve got several places to watch the derby, beer festivals to enjoy, and of course, more crawfish.

Here are the best foodie finds in and around Dallas this weekend:

Talk Derby to Me
The Rustic, 3656 Howell St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Looking for an upscale place to watch the derby? The Rustic is opening early on Saturday for Kentucky Derby fans, connoisseurs of high fashion, food, music and cocktails. Jam and Toast Brunch will be served until 3 p.m. DJ RIO and Harper Grace will play throughout the day, and prizes will be awarded to the three best-dressed contestants.

Derby Day Wine & Whiskey Walk
Historic Downtown McKinney, 103 E. Virginia St. (McKinney)
12 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7
The town of McKinney and Lone Star Wine Cellars is all set for the derby this weekend. Fill the streets of downtown McKinny with your bright spring colors, decorative hats and bold accessories while sipping wine, shopping and imbibing in whiskey cocktails. The wine walk is $30 and the wine and whiskey walk is $45, or VIP tickets can be purchased for $55.

Henry Derby Day
The Henry, 2301 Akard St.
1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Looking for a place to watch the Kentucky Derby? The Henry Dallas is hosting a derby day watch party this weekend with a DJ, a specialty buffet and two featured cocktails just for the occasion: Classic Mint Julep and Derby Day Mule. Tickets are $65 and include one drink ticket and access to the buffet.

Frisco StrEATS Gourmet Food Truck & Music Festival
The Rail District at 4th and Elm Streets (Frisco)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7
The Frisco Rail District Merchants Association is hosting the 10th Annual Frisco StrEATS Gourmet Food Truck & Music Festival, Texas’ longest-running food truck festival. With gourmet food from DFW’s best food trucks, live musical acts, shopping, craft beer and wine, and children’s activities, this is the perfect event for the sunny weekend. Pets, blankets, lawn chairs and families are welcome.

Crawfish Boil at the Brewery
Community Beer Company, 3110 Commonwealth Dr.
11 a.m. Saturday, May 7
Not tired of crawfish yet? Neither are we. Community Beer Company is teaming up with award-winning chef Kent Rathbun for a one-day festival with crawfish, cold Community brews and live music. Tickets are $30 and include 2 pounds of crawfish, potatoes and corn, two pints of beer and brewery tours at 2 and 4 p.m.

TUPPS Brewery's 7th Anniversary
TUPPS Brewery, 721 Anderson St. (McKinney)
12 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7
TUPPS is celebrating its 7th anniversary this weekend the right way: with beer, seltzer, live music and food. Fresh Mex and Barley by Rye will be serving food and there will be a huge inflatable obstacle course out back for the kids as well as giant lawn games out front for the adults. Tickets are not required but will guarantee you anniversary glassware.

Murphy Craft Beer Fest
Murphy Central Park, 550 North Murphy Road (Murphy)
2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7
Plano’s own Murphy Craft Beer Fest is this weekend and is full of Cajun-style fun. The Texas Jazz Cats start playing at 1 p.m., right in time for the VIP entry. General admission starts at 2 p.m. with the Mustang Sally Productions Car Show. Beer samples continue until 6:30 p.m., when the headliners, Le Freak, close out the evening at the Murphy Central Park Amphitheater. General admission is $35.

Mamma Mia! Brunch
Alamo Drafthouse, various locations
Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8
Alamo Drafthouse is all about Mamma Mia! this weekend. DFW-area Alamo Drafthouses are pairing their brunch menu and specialty cocktails with everyone’s favorite singing and dancing rom-com. Seats start at $10 and don't include brunch. 
Alyssa High is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer working toward her master's degree at UNT. Alyssa writes about fun restaurants and good eats. She also has attempted to go vegan three times and failed.
Contact: Alyssa High

