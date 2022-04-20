You Done Good, Mom: A Proper Guide to Mother’s Day Brunch in Dallas

Mother’s Day is one of the busiest day of the year at restaurants. Nearly half of all mothers want to go out for a meal with their family, while the other half just want to be left alone for 10 hot minutes.
For those in the first boat, we've pulled together a list of swank, interesting and unique spots for Mother's Day. Be sure to make reservations soon.
Carbone's
4208 Oaklawn Ave.
Impress Mom with reservations at Carbone's. (That's with an s.) We're talking about the red-sauce Italian restaurant that has been slinging out plates of fabulous pasta for 15 years, not the new kids down the block who are booked with reservations for a month. Call 214- 522-4208 for reservations at Carbone's. Or call ahead to pick up a frozen Bolognese or spinach lasagna and a bottle of wine at 45% off. Watch their website for an updated Sunday dinner menu.
The Crescent Club at Hotel Crescent Court
400 Crescent Court (Uptown)
If you were an "energetic" kid but your mom stuck with you, consider the Mother’s Day brunch at The Crescent. It's Sunday, from 10:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. for $125 per person, with kids under 12 priced at $60 and children under 5 eat for free. Book your reservation by calling 214-953-4343.
Encina
614 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District)
This neighborhood restaurant in Bishop Arts District will have Mother's Day brunch items such as blue corn butterscotch pancakes, skillet quiche, house-made English muffins with beef cheek pastrami, deviled egg puree and pimento cheese, all to be washed down with seasonal mimosas. Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling 469-620-3644.
Harper's
2525 Elm St. (Downtown)
Harper's has gone all-in for brunch, and as part of the Milkshake Concepts brand, this spot knows how to throw a good party while hosting an unforgettable meal. The menu here is globally inspired and the brunch spread includes The Glass Room Omelette Station, which is basically where a chef prepares omelets in a glass room. [Shrugs.] Mom digs stuff like that though, right? Reservations can be made here.
Hawthorn
208 S. Akard St. (Downtown, AT&T Discovery Center)
Hawthorn in downtown is a stunning space with floor-to-ceiling windows on one end and a large open kitchen at the other and a swank dining space in between. The Mother's Day brunch menu includes a kolache board, French toast, stuffed squash blossoms, croque madame, beignets and more. Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling 214-760-1554.
Haywire
5901 Winthrop St., #110 (Plano) and 1920 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
Haywire has all your bases covered with a Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Get their authentic ranch-to-table cuisine from a Gulf shrimp cocktail bar, house-cured smoked salmon, a carving station and a taco bar. Or dive into a smothered chicken, chicken and waffles, white cheddar green chile grits and more. The buffet is $49.95 for adults, $19.95 for ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and under. Haywire Uptown will serve the standard brunch menu.
Haywire is also doing a ready-to-heat brunch kit for four ($95). Add on a Ruffino prosecco mimosa kit ($25), which also includes Tossware flutes and a carrier bag. Call Haywire at 972-781-9473 or email [email protected] by noon Wednesday, May 4, to pick up Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, from 1-5 p.m. Reservations for dine-in can be made on OpenTable.
Knife Dallas
5300 E. Mockingbird Lane (The Highlands)
Let chef John Tesar cook for Mom. Knife will have a free mimosa for moms during its Mother’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m.to 2 p.m. They'll have pork belly Benedict, brioche French toast or steak and eggs. Reservations are required and can be made on their website.
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave. (Plano)
Looking for something fun and different? Treat Mom to a Mother’s Day Drag Brunch at Legacy Hall on the third floor. They'll have a special brunch, plus themed cocktails, a fabulous drag show and a meet-n-greet after. Imagine the questions Mom will have after a few drinks. Let her roll, this is her day. Tickets are $60 per person and need to be bought in advance.
Malai Kitchen
Various Locations
In addition to their regular brunch menu, Malai Kitchen is offering specialty Mother’s Day items including seared scallops, pan-seared Alaskan halibut, soft-shell crab curry, Vietnamese coffee cake, strawberry lemongrass martini and botanical garden cocktail. Price varies. Reservations can be made via their website or calling the location of your choice.
Mercat Bistro
2550 Harry Hines Blvd. (Harwood District)
If Mom is partial to a quaint French dining experience in a cozy environment with exceptional service and food, this is your spot. The outdoor seating is lovely, but inside you can watch the open kitchen if you prefer that. They'll have a specialty Mother’s Day brunch entrées like lobster Benedict, smoked salmon crepes, duck confit as well as a special orange tart for dessert. Their regular menu is also available. Reservations can be made on their website or by calling 214-953-0917.
Meridian
5650 Village Glen Drive (The Village)
One of our favorite new restaurants of the year, Meridian will host a four-course brunch on Sunday, May 8, from 11 a.m.to 3 p,m. for $65 per person. The brunch begins with a pastry and breadboard from their stellar in-house bakery. Diners then get to choose from two snacks for the table, one of six main courses including a laminated brioche French toast with catupiry mousse, strawberries and saba. Or go for their stunning Calabrese sausage with crispy potatoes, black beans, cilantro and a sunny-side-up egg. Book through Resy. A credit card is required to reserve, in case of late cancellations (48 hours required to avoid $25 per person charge.)
Miriam Cocina Latina
2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren Park)
Miriam Concina will have a Día de las Madres brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with brunch specials as well as an à la carte menu for dine-in, patio service and curbside pickup. All moms will receive a complimentary slice of Miriam’s signature Chocolate Abuelita Cake, which has a hint of chipotle pepper and vanilla cream. For more information and to order curbside pickup, visit the website or call 214-855-5275.
Palmer’s Hot Chicken
6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, #316 (Hillside)
Frosé all day because moms everywhere have earned it. Palmer's is hosting a happy hour for all mothers (including moms of fur babies) that includes $5 frosé along with hot chicken and other favorites. Frosé is also available to go by the pint, pitcher, quart, half-gallon and gallon. YES! Let's gooooo! Visit their website to place a to-go order.
Parigi's
3311 Oak Lawn Ave.
Just like a bistro that spills out onto the sidewalk in your favorite French neighborhood, Parigi occupies a unique spot in the Dallas dining scene. Get Mom one of their daily special frozen drinks then get their strawberry and brie French toast with a molasses and rum cream and candied pecans all topped with whipped cream. Yum. Brunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended, call 214-521-0295.
The Ranch at Las Colinas
857 W. John Carpenter Freeway (Irving)
This ranch-to-table spot will have 12 food stations including a Gulf shrimp cocktail bar, a house-cured hot smoked salmon and a Texas cornmeal waffles station. Repeat: a Gulf shrimp cocktail bar. That beats an omelet bar all day. Brunch from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m., with reservations available through OpenTable.
The Ranch also has ready-to-heat Mother’s Day Brunch Kits for four ($95) and a mimosa kit ($25). Call 972-506-7262 or email [email protected] by Wednesday, May 5 to preorder kits for pick up Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 from 1-5 p.m.
Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar
2501 N. Harwood St. (Harwood)
This lovely space in the Harwood District has an incredible garden patio. For Mother’s Day, they are offering a three-course prix fixe brunch menu with items such as smoked salmon bagel, red velvet stuffed French toast, short-rib and avocado Benedict and strawberry shortcake. Brunch is $70 per person. Reservations can be made here or by calling 214-782-9807.
Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill
4017 Preston Road, No.530 (Plano)
Sea Breeze is offering a special prix fixe menu for Mother’s Day. The three-course menu costs $80 (excluding tax and gratuity) and will be available for dine-in or to-go. Optional wine pairings are an additional $25. Reservations are required for both dine-in and take-out for Mother’s Day and can be made by calling 972-473-CRAB (2722).
Second Floor at The Exchange (Ounce and Ichi Ni San)
211 S. Akard St. (Downtown)
The AT&T Discovery District is quite stunning. Mom will gush for weeks about how you know all the best spots. Ounce and Ichi Ni San on the second floor of The Exchange will have a Mother’s Day brunch buffet with pastries, a smoked salmon station, ceviche, fresh fruit, an omelet station, a prime rib carving station and more. A Flower Cart by Petal to the Metal will be set up outside to offer custom bouquets, flower crowns and single stems for sale. $50 for adults and $25 for kids. Reservations can be made on their website or by calling 972-268-7605.
Sloane’s Corner
2001 Ross Ave., No.125 (Downtown)
Sloane's Corner is another spot that offers a beautiful space with wonderful food to match. Valet in front and enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch for $38 per person (children $19) from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. inside the restaurant, on the patio or to-go. Reservations are available via OpenTable or by calling 214-484-1395.
Te Deseo
2700 Olive St. (Victory Park)
Te Deseo is a Latin American spot with a beautiful rooftop dining space near Victory Park. On Mother's Day they'll have a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and a rosé for all mothers. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. Visit the website for reservations.
TJ’s Seafood Market
6025 Royal Lane (Park Cities) and 4212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Highland Park)
TJ's is classic Dallas dining. And they LOVE moms. In addition to the regular menu available at both locations, TJ's Preston Royal is offering specialty items such as challah French toast, migas, lobster rolls, sangria, $5 white cranberry mimosas and more. Reservations can be made via their website or by calling Preston Royal (214-691-2369) or Oak Lawn (214-219-3474).
Toussaint Brasserie
1907 Elm St. (Downtown)
Toussaint recently opened in downtown on Elm Street and the space is beautiful. The French fare is even better. Mother's Day brunch will be available with boeuf bourguignon hash, banana macadamia nut pancakes, lobster Benedict, pain perdue and frozen French 75. Additionally, they'll have pineapple upside-down French toast with macadamia nuts and a spiced rum syrup.
Truluck’s
2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and 1420 Plaza Place (Southlake)
Truluck’s is making a lasagna just for Mom. It has layers of Maine lobster, blue crab, shrimp, caramelized onions and grilled artichoke hearts with mozzarella, whipped mascarpone and ricotta, served with smoked tomato sauce and herb oil ($58). Mother’s Day hours are 11 a.m.to 9 p.m.at both the Dallas and Southlake location, and reservations are highly recommended.