 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

For many, there are few things as comforting as a bowl of pasta. Here's our list of great Italian restaurants around Dallas.
September 16, 2025
Image: The tordelli at Baonecci
The tordelli at Baonecci is phenomenal. Hank Vaughn
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Dallas has come a long way in the Italian food scene. Remember when Spaghetti Warehouse was a big night out? Now there are upscale fine-dining Italian spots dotted around North Texas, along with old-school red sauce joints that are neighborhood gems.

Below are our 15 favorites spots around North Texas, from downtown Dallas to Denton (yes, Denton has one of the best Italian spots in all of North Texas).

Adelmo’s Ristorante

5450 W. Lovers Lane (Park Cities)
This beloved neighborhood gem is sadly closing at the end of the year. Owner Adelmo Banchetti, originally from Florence, Italy, opened Adelmo’s Ristorante in 1989, and since then the Park Cities restaurant has epitomized refined Italian dining. From-scratch Italian dishes, including pasta, fresh seafood, and irresistible desserts, along with the cozy atmosphere, make it the perfect setting for a romantic date night. The ambiance serves as a true testament to Adelmo's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional food and wine. Among the favorite dishes are the veal osso buco and gnocchi dish and the signature veal chop, skillfully seasoned and seared along with roasted potatoes and vegetables, all crowned with either a marsala and mushroom sauce or a creamy brandy Dijon green peppercorn sauce.

Avanti Restaurant

2720 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
For more than three decades, Avanti Restaurant has been an unwavering cornerstone in the Dallas dining scene, with a seamless blend of classic Italian-Mediterranean fare in an alluring Uptown bistro atmosphere complemented by nightly live music. The restaurant offers a variety of pasta dishes, such as three-cheese spinach lasagna, linguine pescatore and wild mushroom risotto. Try the crab meat-crusted sea bass or tagliatelle Bolognese, crafted traditionally with pork loin, pancetta and tenderloin.

Caffe Baonecci

7151 Preston Road
This Lucchesi-style Italian restaurant in Frisco, which we wrote a full review of a few years ago and it remains of the best in North Texas. Start with the tordelli lucchesi, a ravioli stuffed with house-ground pork and beef Bolognese sauce and parsley. The pasta is perfectly cooked, the meat sauce is full of flavor. The super-thin Maremma Diavola pizza was so good that Hank Vaughn wrote that each bite reminded him of his Italian great-grandmother’s kitchen. Wow. Just like Nonna's. Some people feel the spot is expensive, but they explain on their website it's the ingredients they use, but mostly "you can’t have both a full carafe of wine and a drunken wife."

click to enlarge
Barsotti's Sunday gravy.
Chris Wolfgang

Barsotti’s Fine Foods & Liqueurs

4208 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)
Barsotti’s, formerly known as Carbone’s, is a neighborhood Italian American restaurant owned by renowned Dallas chef Julian Barsotti, whose family lineage and recipes draw from Southern Italy. At Barsotti’s, classic Italian comfort food is served in a convivial family atmosphere. The signature Sunday gravy and meatballs is a quintessential Dallas meal. Or soak in a rich plate of vodka tortellini. A chocolate layer cake topped with a rich ganache tastes like a celebration and shouldn't be missed.

Perch Bistro & Bar

7709 Inwood Road (Park Cities)
The interior of Perch (previously Dea) has bistro vibes and is the cozy neighborhood Italian spot everyone needs on their short list. Casual Italian fare, like Neopolitan pizza, is taken up a notch with 100-year-old sourdough starter brought in from San Francisco. Big plates are for sharing, like the Short Rib Bourguignon with tender little carrots, delicate mushrooms, pearl onions, and pommes purée in a red wine reduction. Check out the dine-in special Monday through Thursday: $75 for one pizza, one pasta and a bottle of wine. SOLD!

Eataly

8687 N. Central Expressway (NorthPark Center)
Eataly is an Italian lover’s dream come true. The 46,000-square-foot, three-story space encompasses 10,000 local and Italian products, three restaurants and a cooking school. On the main floor, you’ll find La Pizza & La Pasta, which focuses on authentic Neapolitan pizza and pasta. You’ll also find Il Pastaio, a pasta and wine bar. Customers can order fresh pasta and watch chefs make it. The third-floor rooftop holds Terra, a restaurant with a wood-burning grill offering seasonal dishes, pastas, spiedinis (grilled skewers), smoked cocktails and an extensive wine selection. No time for a sit-down meal? Head to the walk-up counters where you can order sandwiches, pizzas, desserts and espressos to go.

click to enlarge
Crispy baby artichokes at Il Bracco.
Courtesy of Il Bracco

Il Bracco

8416 Preston Center Plaza (Park Cities)
Nestled among fancy shops like NARDOS and Bachendorf’s in Preston Center is Il Bracco, the perfect place to lunch with the ladies and enjoy a glass of Champagne or rosé while indulging in homemade pasta and other Italian fare. The crispy baby artichokes with olive aioli and fresh-squeezed lemon is a perfect start to a meal and is the most popular appetizer at Il Bracco. The pasta is homemade, including five different styles and five sauces. The cacio e pepe is saucy and spectacular, and the pasta al limone is especially refreshing on a hot summer day.

La Stella Cucina Verace

2330 Flora St. (Arts District)
In the heart of the Dallas Arts District, La Stella Cucina Verace shines as one of Dallas’ top-rated fine-dining Italian destinations. Old-world traditional regional Italian cooking blends with renowned hospitality to deliver an unparalleled experience. Among the standout dishes, the osso buco reigns supreme, with slow-braised, cross-cut veal shank that melts in your mouth, accompanied by risotto alla Milanese adorned with gremolata.

click to enlarge
They even spin vinyl at Lucia.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Lucia

287 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)
Situated in the bustling Bishop Arts District, Lucia reigns as a highly acclaimed Italian haven, indisputaby ranking among the city’s finest. Chef David Uygur and his wife, Jennifer, founded Lucia in 2010, infusing it with a passion for traditional Italian cooking and a dedication to sourcing the finest local and seasonal ingredients. Such dedication to culinary excellence has garnered Lucia numerous accolades and widespread acclaim, including a James Beard nomination this year. The menu changes frequently but includes an array of house-made pasta dishes, and meticulously crafted antipasti and secondi dishes. Given Lucia's intimate setting and popularity, reservations are a must.

Radici

12990 Bee St. (Farmer’s Branch)
Radici was our pick for Best New Restaurant in 2024. It was Texas Monthly’s pick for Best New Restaurant in 2025. Today, it’s very obviously one of our favorite Italian restaurants. There’s influence from across Italy, so fresh pasta is made daily and regional cuisine comes together with the wood-fired grill fed with Texas post oak wood. The lasagna bianca is a refreshing Northern Italian take on this layered entree. It’s made with sage, spinach pasta, Parmigiano Reggiano and nutmeg, and rather than featuring a heart red sauce, Chef Derry makes and layers the pasta with a white bolognese. It’s one of a few dishes that are stock to the menu here. Others are on rotation due to seasonality and what’s available locally, so appreciate current offerings before the end of the season.

click to enlarge
Nonna's stuffed quail.
Kathy Tran

Nonna

4115 Lomo Alto Drive (Park Cities)
Nonna, another Italian restaurant from Chef Julian Barsotti, has been a beloved neighborhood dining destination since 2016. Barsotti's passion for regional Italian cuisine and his commitment to high-quality ingredients are evident in Nonna’s menu. A wood-burning oven is a focal point for the restaurant, both aesthetically and for the food. Artisanal salumi, pasta and pizzas dominate the menu. The white clam pie with fresh clams, garlic, olive oil and oregano is a treat. Given its widespread popularity, securing reservations, especially during peak dining hours, is highly recommended.

click to enlarge
Margherita pizza at Partenope.
Alison McLean

Partenope Ristorante

1903 Main St. (Downtown Dallas)
Partenope Ristorante has been named one of the best pizzerias in the U.S. for four years in a row. It has climbed rankings every year, and this year it earned the 12th place spot thanks to its outstanding Neapolitan-style pizza and authentic Italian dishes. From meticulously crafted antipasti dishes, like the polpette al sugo (beef and pork meatballs, marinara and house bread) to the Super Jeff sandwich (soppressata, prosciutto, provolone, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, Calabrian chili may, giardiniera and balsamic) and pasta dishes, you can taste the love in each bite. Partenope Ristorante is a charming spot, blending comfort and style. Those in North Dallas can rejoice. Their second location, which opened in recent years, is still thriving at 110 S Greenville Ave. in Richardson.

Pizzana

3219 Knox Street (Knox-Henderson)
Hailing from Hollywood, Pizzana pizzeria is the collaborative creation of Italian Master Pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi and Candace Nelson, the visionary behind Sprinkles Cupcakes. Pizzana is known for its authentic “Neo-Neapolitan-style” pizzas, which ferments dough for 48 hours to impart true Neapolitan pizza qualities with a firm, not floppy, base. The menu offers antipasti, pizza, salads and desserts. For antipasti, you can’t go wrong with the Caprese di bufala, with large chunks of fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, oregano, garlic and olive oil. For pizzas, go for the cacio e pepe pizza, a signature pie that offers a unique twist on the original pasta dish. Be sure to save room for dessert because the panna cotta with salted caramel and caramelized pretzels is simple but so decadent and should not be missed.

Via Triozzi

1806 Greenville Ave.
Via Triozzi is a restaurant that was a vision 17 years in the making when it officially opened in 2023. Chef Leigh Hutchinson was inspired by staying in a 15th-century villa while completing a culinary program outside of Florence. So much so, she brought it to Dallas. Her signature bolognese sings with besciamella and pecorino romano in the lasagna al forno, and luckily, the tiramisu is fit for two to close out your evening. A dinner here is like being invited to your long-lost Nonna's house, through delicate details and the right amount of comfort. They have a new upstairs patio is that is supposely lovely (haven't been able to check it out yet).

Osteria il Muro

311 W Congress St. (Denton)
Strictly for this round-up, Denton is an honorary part of Dallas County. Osteria il Muro is a 24-seat gem for regional Italian cuisine situated inside an old residential home. While we can call it a gem, it’s nowhere near hidden. Dining here is by reservation onl, and they’re released on the last Monday of the month at noon sharp for the following month on Tock. It’s cutthroat, but if you’re quick enough, you can grab a seat and enjoy a menu that partners with local farmers, utilizes seasonal produce and is made completely from scratch. The sourdough focaccia is universally loved, and in the past, they’ve featured favorites like fried squash blossoms and pork lingua tortellini. Always save room for dessert here. Especially if it's the affogato.
Image: Angie Quebedeaux
Angie Quebedeaux is a freelance food writer for the Observer. A "ragin' Cajun" from Lafayette, she's been in Dallas since 2002. She is an HR director by day and loves to “laissez les bon temps rouler.”
A message from Food & Drink Editor Lauren Drewes Daniels: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Aaren Prody
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Instagram
Image: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Instagram
Image: How Skyrocketing Rents Are Forcing Your Favorite Restaurants to Close

Opinion & Commentary

How Skyrocketing Rents Are Forcing Your Favorite Restaurants to Close

By Jeff Siegel
Image: The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
Image: A Tasting-Menu Only Restaurant with James Beard Chef Is Coming to Dallas

Openings & Closings

A Tasting-Menu Only Restaurant with James Beard Chef Is Coming to Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: 17 Dallas Patios So Good, You'll Forget It's Still Over 90 Degrees Everyday

Lists

17 Dallas Patios So Good, You'll Forget It's Still Over 90 Degrees Everyday

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Carly May Gravley
Image: Jamaica Mi Hungry Is an Island Outpost in South Dallas (with Oxtail Eggrolls)

Hidden Gems

Jamaica Mi Hungry Is an Island Outpost in South Dallas (with Oxtail Eggrolls)

By Simon Pruitt
Image: A Tasting-Menu Only Restaurant with James Beard Chef Is Coming to Dallas

Openings & Closings

A Tasting-Menu Only Restaurant with James Beard Chef Is Coming to Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: Wednesday Plans: Observer X Community Beer Release Party

Beer & Breweries

Wednesday Plans: Observer X Community Beer Release Party

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: How Skyrocketing Rents Are Forcing Your Favorite Restaurants to Close

Opinion & Commentary

How Skyrocketing Rents Are Forcing Your Favorite Restaurants to Close

By Jeff Siegel
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation