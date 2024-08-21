 Dallas' Partenope Ristorante Lands No. 12 of Best Pizzas in the U.S. | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Local Italian Ristorante Named One of Best Pizzerias in the U.S. ... Again

Dallas has some great pizza, but Partenope is recognized as one of the best in the nation.
August 21, 2024
Margherita pizza at Partenope.
Margherita pizza at Partenope. Alison McLean

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$4,500
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Did you know there's a group of Italian food and beverage journalists whose sole duty is to determine the world's best pizzas? Well, now you do.

Every year, more than 150 inspectors travel around the world in search of the best pizzas in and outside of Italy. According to their website, seven principles are used to rank each of the restaurants: pizza, service, atmosphere, wait times, wine, beer and beverages.

This year, our own Partenope Ristorante came in at No. 12 on the list of Top 50 in the U.S.A. 
click to enlarge
Dino Santonicola is the chef and owner of Partenope in downtown Dallas
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Partenope has made the list every year, slowly climbing in rankings. In 2021, it ranked No. 25 in 2021; in 2022, No. 17; and in 2023, No. 16. Owner Dino Santonicola is a Naples native and master pizzaiolo. He and his wife Megan are passionate about bringing his homeland's flavors and generous spirit to Dallas.

The anonymous journalist had this to say about Partenope in the online review:

"(...) but the real reason to visit this place is the pizza. The dough is the classic Neapolitan one, soft, wood-fired, fragrant and well leavened.The pizza toppings are of high quality, fresh products and selected ingredients. (...) The cost of the pizzas ranges from 16 to 20 dollars and they are all worth it.

The review also called the restaurant's Neapolitan Calzone with mozzarella, ricotta, salami and tomato "a small masterpiece," and the pasta was awarded the 2024 Best Pasta Proposal, a special award given by the same set of journalists.

So Partenope is a well-loved spot for pizza in Dallas, but it's clearly a go-to for Italian in many categories.

New York, Chicago, Miami and Las Vegas swept a lot of the competition. The only other restaurant in Texas to make the list was San Antonio's Il Forno at No. 24.

Partenope Ristorante, 1903 Main St. Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 3:30–10:30 p.m.; closed Sunday.
Partenope Ristorante, 110 S. Greenville Ave., Richardson. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
15 of the Best Breakfasts in Dallas

Breakfast

15 of the Best Breakfasts in Dallas

By Aaren Prody and Kristina Rowe
London-Based Coffee Chain Opens First U.S. Shop in Plano

Coffee

London-Based Coffee Chain Opens First U.S. Shop in Plano

By Lauren Shults
Shaq's Big Chicken Sets Opening Date in Fort Worth

Openings & Closings

Shaq's Big Chicken Sets Opening Date in Fort Worth

By Carly May Gravley
Dallas Summer Restaurant Shake-Ups: Shaq's Big Chicken and Nuri Ready to Open

Openings & Closings

Dallas Summer Restaurant Shake-Ups: Shaq's Big Chicken and Nuri Ready to Open

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation