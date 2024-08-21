Local Italian Ristorante Named One of Best Pizzerias in the U.S. ... Again

Every year, more than 150 inspectors travel around the world in search of the best pizzas in and outside of Italy. According to their website, seven principles are used to rank each of the restaurants: pizza, service, atmosphere, wait times, wine, beer and beverages.
This year, our own Partenope Ristorante came in at No. 12 on the list of Top 50 in the U.S.A.
The anonymous journalist had this to say about Partenope in the online review:
"(...) but the real reason to visit this place is the pizza. The dough is the classic Neapolitan one, soft, wood-fired, fragrant and well leavened.The pizza toppings are of high quality, fresh products and selected ingredients. (...) The cost of the pizzas ranges from 16 to 20 dollars and they are all worth it.
The review also called the restaurant's Neapolitan Calzone with mozzarella, ricotta, salami and tomato "a small masterpiece," and the pasta was awarded the 2024 Best Pasta Proposal, a special award given by the same set of journalists.
So Partenope is a well-loved spot for pizza in Dallas, but it's clearly a go-to for Italian in many categories.
New York, Chicago, Miami and Las Vegas swept a lot of the competition. The only other restaurant in Texas to make the list was San Antonio's Il Forno at No. 24.
Partenope Ristorante, 1903 Main St. Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 3:30–10:30 p.m.; closed Sunday.
Partenope Ristorante, 110 S. Greenville Ave., Richardson. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.