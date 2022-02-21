Tuesday is National Margarita Day, Time to Salt Your Rim and Drink Up

National Margarita Day is upon us, and it’s time to celebrate the No. 1-selling cocktail in the country and official (well, probably) drink of Dallas. There are conflicting stories around who created the first margarita, but what we do know for certain is that the first frozen margarita machine was created right here in Dallas by Mariano Martinez, the founder of Mariano’s and La Hacienda Ranch, in the 1970s. His first machine is now housed at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
Whether you prefer your margarita frozen or on the rocks, we’ve rounded up a list of the best places to grab one and celebrate National Margarita Day. Some are even offering specials in honor of the holiday.
Mariano’s Hacienda Ranch
Various locations (including La Hacienda Ranch)
Mariano’s Hacienda Ranch offers a variety of margaritas, both frozen and on the rocks. You can choose between potent, sweet, tart or spicy. We love the Mariano Margarita. It is their smoothest margarita made with Don Julio Reposado, fresh lime, Cointreau, hand-shaken and served on the rocks with lime. Drink more than one and you will likely be ordering an Uber ride home. Although not official yet, they will likely have some margarita special to celebrate National Margarita Day and will announce it via Facebook.
Mi Cocina
Various locations
Mi Cocina has long been known for its Mambo Taxi margaritas, but have you tried their jalapeño-agave margarita? If not, you’re missing out on some sweet heat. If you order it frozen, agave nectar is layered with a base of frozen margarita and chilled. If you prefer it on the rocks, it is shaken and topped with homemade jalapeño salsa.
Mi Dia From Scratch
Various Locations
Mi Dia From Scratch is celebrating National Margarita Day with $6 margaritas (frozen and on the rocks) and $6 Jalisco twisters all day. Their margarita of the month, Itza Y Popo, contains crisp Patron silver tequila, La Pinta Pomegranate liquor, ginger and pomegranate agave, fresh lemon juice and a black lava salt rim.
Toro Toro
200 Main St. (For. Worth)
With an extensive tequila list and certified beverage mixologists, Toro Toro mixes some of the tastiest margaritas in town. Enjoy $5 house margaritas all day and elevate the occasion as margarita enthusiasts are invited to "craft a margarita." Customize every detail to create a cocktail that represents your taste for only $10.
Spatch Kichen & Cocktails
5000 Belt Line Road (Addison)
Yes, a chicken spot. It's just that pomegranate margarita at Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails might be one of our favorite margaritas in DFW. Made with Altos tequila, pomegranate, lime and agave, it has a great balance and complements the Southern dishes served here.
Sueño Modern Mex-Tex
800 W. Arapaho Road (Richardson)
The margarita menu at Sueño Modern Mex-Tex is extensive and creative. Of course, they sell traditional margaritas on the rocks, frozen or swirl, but they also offer twists on the traditional with options like a blackberry margarita, tamarind margarita and mango margarita. Our favorite is called The Foosh is Loose and it is a house frozen margarita topped with a Jalisco Cognac floater and rimmed with their homemade Hibiscus Tajin. And if you want to watch art in the making, be sure to grab a seat at the bar. The bartenders here know a thing or two about the beauty of cocktails, and it is fascinating to watch them in action.
Beto & Son
3011 Gulden Lane (Trinity Groves)
If you want a margarita that comes with a true experience, be sure to check out the chef-prepared tableside Frozen Nitro Rita. They start with lime juice and agave nectar poured together in a metal bowl. Next comes the Avoin Reposado tequila and DeKuyper 03 (an orange liqueur), and then the liquid nitrogen is poured in and within minutes, you have a delicious frozen margarita. The texture is like sorbet versus slushie and they top the drink with encapsulated fruit pearls which explode with flavor when they are in your mouth.
José
4931 W. Lovers Lane (Park Cities)
As you can see, margaritas are not hard to come by in Dallas, but great ones are not always easy to find. That is, unless you go to José. They keep it simple here with Avion tequila, Cointreau, lime juice and agave nectar. They also have seasonal frozen margaritas. Their current seasonal margarita is a strawberry shortcake colada with toasted coconut. For National Margarita Day, they will offer a flight of 2-oounce margaritas.
Ebb and Flow
2651 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum) or 7300 Lone Star Drive (Shops at Legacy, Plano)
The thing we like about Ebb and Flow downtown is that it's swank, but not pretentious. It's hipster-ish, but by no means exclusive. And the drinks from the bar are always spot on. Try the Garden Margarita with a touch of cucumber, cilantro and jalapeño that plays well with the agave, lemon and lime.
Las Almas Rotas
3615 Parry Ave. (Fair Park)
Las Almas Rotas, a mezcaleria located right outside of Fair Park, is a bar that's sole purpose is highlighting the spirits of Mexico. They serve dozens of brands of tequila, mezcal and sotol. On National Margarita Day they will have a selection of flavored margaritas available at special prices all night long. Their classic margarita has been recognized as one of the best in Dallas because you can’t go wrong with fresh, quality ingredients and well-made tequila and mezcal.
El Vecino
718 N. Buckner Blvd. (Casa Linda)
Family-owned and operated El Vecino serves some great margaritas, including their swirl margarita, El Romolino. From 3-6 p.m. on weekdays, and for weekend brunch, you can enjoy the frozen, rocks, and El Romolino for $5 each. But, on National Margarita Day, they are offering the $5 margaritas all day, so stop in and have a few drinks with their chips and fire hot green salsa along with their chile relleno, which is only served on Tuesdays.
Primo’s MX Kitchen
Various Locations
Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge is well known for its delicious margaritas. The restaurant will celebrate National Margarita Day, which happily falls on Taco Tuesday. Get $4.99 house margaritas featuring Uno Por Favor tequila (frozen or on the rocks), as well as $2 tacos all day long. The special is available at all Primo’s locations.
Milagro Taco Cantina
440 Singleton Blvd. (Trinity Groves)
Milagro Taco Cantina is one of our Top 100 restaurants not just because of the obvious great tacos. We also love their campeona burger with shrimp and crunchy chicharron crumble. And now, they have their house margaritas ready for take-out. So if you're looking to mark National Margarita Day on your couch, this is a great option.
Lucky’s
3531 Oak Lawn (Uptown)
Dallas’ favorite diner, Lucky’s, is celebrating National Margarita Day with a $6 watermelon ’rita. The drink features Hornitos Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, fresh watermelon juice and lime juice. The deal is good for dine-in or take-out on Feb. 22. By law, to-go alcoholic beverages must be sold with food.