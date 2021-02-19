Not Cold Enough for You? Beto & Son Introduces a Homegrown Nitrogen Margarita.

- Local
Just in time for National Margarita Day on Monday, Trinity Groves restaurant Beto & Son is launching a new liquid nitrogen margarita with some very special ingredients.
“The Flora Liquid Nitrogen Margarita is a butterfly pea flower cocktail where Socorro tequila is steeped with herbs and berries that create layers of -320 degree frozen floral flavors,” Sofia Martinez, manager at Beto & Son says. “The margarita literally and metaphorically melts in your mouth as soon as it hits your palate.”
If you’re not sure what all that means, you’re not alone. If you missed the trend when it showed up as a cocktail ingredient in 2016, butterfly pea flower tea is an earthy tea with color-changing properties. When freshly brewed, it’s bold blue, and when lemon is added, it turns vivid violet. Other ingredients also affect the color.
Add liquid nitrogen for a tableside show of bubbling smoke, and you’ve got a showstopper of a drink, but it doesn’t sound like a margarita yet. For that, we need tequila, and a Dallas-based tequila company provides it.
Founded by Dallasites Josh Irving and Pablo Antinori, Socorro Tequila is a craft spirit meant to be a bridge between super-cheap and high-end tequila, with an emphasis on great taste.
"We are two industry veterans from Dallas that built a friendship through tequila — and spent a year and a half going to Jalisco to create the most perfect tequila,” Irving says. “Socorro is a super-premium tequila that is affordable for every consumer and out tastes all competitors. We set out to make a tequila to enjoy neat — or to help create the perfect tequila cocktail."
The duo also set out to live up to the company’s name “socorro,” which means “help” in Spanish. During their travels to Mexico, Antinori and Irving learned that obtaining potable water is still a widespread problem in Mexico. For every case sold, Socorro donates a case of water to a Mexican orphanage.
The brand’s blanco, reposado and añejo tequilas can be purchased at Total Wine, Specs, Goody Goody and local liquor stores. Socorro Tequila is also served in several Dallas restaurants, including The Charles, Bistro 31, José, Javier's and Mi Cocina.
The Flora Liquid Nitrogen Margarita will be available at Beto & Son starting Monday, Feb. 22.
Beto & Son, 3011 Gulden Lane, No. 108 (Trinity Groves) Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
