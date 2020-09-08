The Birria Taco Trend Continues at Del Sur

Since they opened the Oak Cliff location in 2019, the owners of Del Sur Tacos have had to deal with the growing pains of a new business.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic forced them close temporarily before they reopened and attempted new ways to keep the business up and running.

One of those ways is through some remodeling. A new full bar they’re calling El Azul Bar has some of the best tequila and mezcal available on the market, such as Casamigos, Clase Azul and Don Julio 1942.

They also added a covered patio, which offers outdoor dining with some shade for the hot Texas days and nights. Plus, in the era of COVID-19, more of us are feeling safer when eating outside.

Del Sur offers a full menu of tacos, tortas, quesadillas, mulitas and burritos. But recently, I visited for the new menu item, birria tacos.

If you follow any taquerias on social media, you’ve seen them promoting birria tacos, which seem to be an indefatigable taco trend. (Texas Monthly’s José Ralat wrote about this over the summer.)

Birria tacos traditionally have goat or sheep meat, but the ones offered at Del Sur have beef and cheese. I was told they will be incorporating goat meat to these tacos very soon, though.

The birria tacos at Del Sur are prepared well: The meat is juicy and seasoned properly, and the crispy tortillas stay that way even after you dip them in the consomé (think of this as jus). The consomé isn’t spicy and has a delicate, savory taste that doesn’t overpower the taco.

A margarita and michelada at Del Sur Anthony Macias

After trying many different versions of the birria options in Dallas-Fort Worth, these are some of the best: the meat stays juicy and the tortilla's crunch enhances the experience of the taco.

The order of birria tacos at Del Sur comes with four tacos and consomé for $12.50, which I find to be the average price for these tacos, and the plate is easily a full meal.

While you’re waiting for your tacos, head to the Azul Bar and order a margarita or michelada — you can even try the “Mexican candy shot,” a shot made with fresh-squeezed watermelon and mango juice, agave and tequila, drizzled with chamoy and topped with Tajin.

If you need more incentive to go to Del Sur, there are specials throughout the week. Taco Tuesday specials include tacos for $1 and $2 and a discounted margarita. Tacos and Tunes nights have a live DJ, free appetizers and taco and drink specials every Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Each Sunday during the day, they offer a bottomless brunch with a live DJ; the menu has breakfast tacos, lunch tacos, bloody marys, mimosas and other brunch specialty items. Find all the specials on Del Sur’s Facebook and Instagram.

Del Sur Tacos,720 E. Jefferson Blvd. (North Oak Cliff).