BrewFest, Bottomless Brunch and Other Great Foodie Finds Sept. 9-15

Deep Ellum Arts Festival is this weekend and while it’s not a foodie fest, we’ve been longing for festivals and there will be food, so that’s good enough. For many of us, this Saturday also calls out for at least a moment of solemnity among the fests, and the Grand Prairie Farmer’s Market will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a tribute, special music and flags for all.
Also next weekend, the first few (of many) Oktoberfest events that fill you up to here with German food and beer will commence. Follow our Food and Drink pages for a guide to all the Oktoberfest fun and the best places to raise a stein, because (and it must be said), we’ll keep you Próst-ed.
CANstruction Game Over for Hunger at NorthPark Center
8687 N Central Expressway (North Dallas)
What: An annual North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) fundraiser with structures made of canned food built by local teams of architects, engineers, contractors, and designers
When: Through Sept. 12
Tickets: Free, no tickets needed
Head to NorthPark Center to see fun canned food constructions that raise money for the NTFB. This year’s game theme brought out the fun with a Mr. and Ms. Pac Man eating the Jenga tower instead of playing it and Mario driving his Kart made entirely of canned goods.
If you can’t make it to see these fantastic creations in person, you can still vote for your favorites and help the cause with a $1 donation per vote. Visit NTFB’s Just Giving website and scroll down to the Fundraisers section on the right to see each team’s entry and link for donations/votes.
Casa Noble Tequila Dinner, Cantina Laredo
1125 Legacy Dr., Ste 102 (Frisco)
What: A special four-course dinner featuring an exclusive menu and Casa Noble tequilas
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9
Tickets: $59.99 per person. Call the restaurant at (214) 618-986 for reservations.
Enjoy empanadas de camarones, watermelon and jicama salad, pork tenderloin or a NY strip steak and coconut pecan ice cream at this special dinner celebrating tequila. Each course will be accompanied by Casa Noble tequilas, and you’ll sip on a tasting flight during the cocktail reception.
Dallas Observer's BrewFest
Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S Harwood St.
What: Hundreds of beers from more than 80 breweries, special entertainment, and access to food vendors.
When: 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11
Tickets: $42 for advance general admission tickets with VIP and discounted four-packs available via Etix.
Sample hundreds of beers from local, national and international brewers at one of the biggest beer fests in Dallas.
Dallas Observer’s The Morning After BrunchDallas Farmers Market, 920 S Harwood St.
What: Bottomless brunch bites the morning after Dallas Observer’s Brewfest
Tickets: $45 for advance sale general admission with VIP and discounted four-pack or group tickets available on Etix.
General Admission tickets include entry into the event, unlimited brunch samples and three brunch cocktail, champagne or beer samples.
If you love beer and brunch, get a Weekender Pass to both events.
Deep Ellum Arts Festival
2900 Main St (Deep Ellum)
What: Bands, performers, visual and decorative art to view and purchase at the long-awaited return of this annual festival
When: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10-12
Tickets: Free, but food coupons ($10 for 10, $1.10 each) will be available for purchase. Get all the details and register to attend on Eventbrite
Commissions on the sale of food and beverages at the festival pay the expenses of the festival and keep it free. Grab some funnel cakes and jumbo corn dogs or many healthy food options. Cuisines include barbecue, Cajun, Latino, Caribbean, Mediterranean, Italian and more.
East Louisiana Street Block Party in McKinney
111 N Tennessee St. (McKinney)
What: Live music, food, games and a DJ celebrating construction being finished (for now) in downtown McKinney
When: 6 p.m.
Tickets: Free. Get the details on the Facebook event page.
The end of a construction project is always worth celebrating, and now that you can move freely around historic downtown McKinney, it’s time to check out what’s been happening down there.
Oscar Mayer® Wienermobile
Two Area Walmart Stores and Dog Days of Denton
What: Your chance to see the Wienermobile in person. All events are free:
• Thursday, Sept. 9, 1 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter Grand Prairie, 2225 W Interstate 20
• Friday, Sept 10, 1 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter Dallas, 7075 W Wheatland Road
• Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dog Days of Denton, 321 E McKinney St.
• Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter Red Oak, 100 S Ryan Dr.
Wine 101 at Neighborhood Cellar
246 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District)
What: Get to know Gamay wine with sommelier Ian Montgomery.
When: Doors open at 11:30 with tastings from noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11
Tickets: $35 per person on the Neighborhood Wine Cellar website.
This Saturday’s event will cover Gamay, which is an easy-drinking wine with abundant red fruit flavors of cherry and raspberry. Snacks from Fount Board & Table are included.
Additional Wine 101 sessions will be offered on Oct. 2, Oct. 23, Nov. 13 and Dec. 4.
IronVine Brings Retro Soul to Deep Ellum Brewing Co.
2823 St. Louis St. (Deep Ellum)
What: Motown favorites and original soulful tunes in the beer garden
When: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11
Tickets: Free. Get the details and register on Eventbrite.
Deep Ellum Brewing Company has a full lineup of live music this weekend. In addition to IronVine on Saturday, they’ll have music from Jonan Rigsbee on Friday night and Corina Grove on Sunday afternoon. Visit their Support Local Music event page on Facebook for the full schedule.
Robin Lore at Ye Olde Scarlet Pumpernickel Tavern
1402 Main St. (Downtown Dallas)
What: Laid-back tunes at a downtown neighborhood beer and whiskey bar.
When: 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10
Tickets: Free. Get the details on the Facebook event page.
Enjoy some live music with your comfort food and adult beverages for a true tavern-style night out.
Denton Drive Live in Farmers Branch
12700 Denton Dr. (Farmers Branch)
What: ZZ Tex and Texas Flood take the stage at The Grove @ Mustang Station
When: 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11
Tickets: Free. Get the details on the Denton Drive Live website.
Special activities will keep the kids entertained and food and drink will be available. ZZ TEX will perform at 6:30 p.m. and Texas Flood takes the stage at 8:30. Coolers (no alcohol) and pets are welcome. Bring lawn or camp chairs or a blanket for ground seating.
Whip It: 80's New Wave Party at Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
10261 Technology Blvd. (Irving)
What: Grand Theft Auto (The Cars tribute band) and Mad World (Tears for Fears tribute band)
When: 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept.11
Tickets: $10 and up on See Tickets.
DJ Crash will play an all '80s set along with featured bands at this all-ages event.
Best Little Drag Show in Texas, Cedar Springs Taphouse
4123 Cedar Springs Road, #100 (Oak Lawn)
What: Sunday Funday brunch with a country diva style drag show.
When: Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12
Tickets: $29.95 (includes entry, show cover and your choice of entree) on Eventbrite.
Daphne Rio's alter ego, Maybelline will host, with Krystal Summers as Dolly Parton, Dextaci as Wynonna Judd, and our very special guest ObSINity as Reba McEntire.
PoP uP aT tHe PoP uP
207 E. Camp Wisdom Road (Duncanville)
What: A chance to support local small businesses offering merchandise, food and drinks
When: Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11
Tickets: Free. Get all the details on the Facebook event page.
Finger foods, water and DaLish Daiquiris punch will be provided at the event for free, and catering/meal prep business Eatie’s and Uncle A’s food truck will have food available for purchase. Eatie's, a local catering and meal prep business will have stuffed potatoes, wings, salads and fish. Uncle A's food truck will be parked right outside the building.
Looking Ahead to Next Week
Slices for Supplies at Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.
1923 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)
What: 9th Annual Slices for Supplies benefiting Ignacio Zaragoza Elementary.
When: 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14
Tickets: No tickets needed. Get the details on the Facebook event page.
Donate school supplies, cleaning supplies (hand sanitizer, Clorox or Lysol Wipes), disposable masks for kids, or give a monetary donation and get a free one-topping slice (limit one slice per customer). All monetary donations will be matched by GAPCo and donated directly to the school.
Live Music Kickoff Happy Hour at Haywire Uptown
1920 McKinney Ave., Suite 100 (Uptown)
What: Kickoff party for Thursday night live music nights and Haywire weekday happy hour
When: 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15
Tickets: Free, but you can reserve a spot in advance on Eventbrite.
Preview the upcoming Thursday night live music nights with happy hour specials, live music, photo ops and local pop-up vendors.