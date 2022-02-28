Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Drinking

There's a Call For a Ban on Russian Vodka; Dallas Bar Serves 'Fukin Putin' Shot

February 28, 2022 7:53AM

Some states are asking for bans on Russian vodka and other products.
Some states are asking for bans on Russian vodka and other products. Photo by Brands&People on Unsplash
While researching Russian vodka, we came across a rather fascinating term. According to Dima's Vodka, which is produced in Ukraine, Ukrainians are "earnest toastmasters," and "budmo" [bood – more] is "at the heart of all Ukrainian celebrations and encompasses far more than just saying cheers."

Budmo literally means "Let us be," and is the shortest and the most popular Ukrainian toast.
This weekend, Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tweeted something that didn't make us want to barf, which is exciting news. He, along with a few other states, is calling on a ban on Russian products.

"I've asked the member of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves."

Utah's governor Spencer Cox also requested that state-run liquor outlets remove all Russian-produced and branded products, as did New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Bar owners and liquor stores across the country are taking it upon themselves to clear their shelves of Russian vodka. Which doesn't take very long. Turns out that we don't import a lot of vodka from Russia. In Texas, specifically, with Tito's and Deep Eddy's, why would we even bother?

Sweden is the top importer of vodka, followed by France, The Netherlands, Poland, Latvia, the United Kingdom and Finland, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. In 2017, the dollar amount of vodka imported into the U.S. from Russia was just 1.2% of the total, or $16 million.

In terms of what vodkas are from Russia, Stolichnaya (Stoli's) is sort of on the fence. According to the New York Times, it's produced in Latvia and the company is headquartered in Luxembourg, but the product uses alcohol from a distiller in Tambov, Russia. The bottles are from Poland and Estonia and its caps are made in Italy.

The most Russian of all the Russian imported vodka is Russian Standard, which is owned by a Russian oligarch, Roustam Tariko, who also owns Russian Standard Bank.

Either way, some bars are proud to say they're no longer serving Russian spirits, if there were any in the house, and some are celebrating blue and yellow-colored shots as an ode to the flag of Ukraine. RoyG's in Dallas has $1 yellow and blue shots.
Alexandre's Bar has a new yellow and blue shot called the Fukin Putin.

In addition to Dima's Vodka mentioned above, Nemiroff Vodka is from Ukraine and won six medals at the 2020 Bartender Spirits Awards. There's also a brand called Ukrainian Heritage that is available at Spec's.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation