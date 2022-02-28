There's a Call For a Ban on Russian Vodka; Dallas Bar Serves 'Fukin Putin' Shot

Budmo literally means "Let us be," and is the shortest and the most popular Ukrainian toast.
This weekend, Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tweeted something that didn't make us want to barf, which is exciting news. He, along with a few other states, is calling on a ban on Russian products.
"I've asked the member of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves."
I’ve asked the members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 26, 2022
Texas stands with Ukraine.#StandWithUkraine
Utah's governor Spencer Cox also requested that state-run liquor outlets remove all Russian-produced and branded products, as did New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Bar owners and liquor stores across the country are taking it upon themselves to clear their shelves of Russian vodka. Which doesn't take very long. Turns out that we don't import a lot of vodka from Russia. In Texas, specifically, with Tito's and Deep Eddy's, why would we even bother?
Sweden is the top importer of vodka, followed by France, The Netherlands, Poland, Latvia, the United Kingdom and Finland, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. In 2017, the dollar amount of vodka imported into the U.S. from Russia was just 1.2% of the total, or $16 million.
In terms of what vodkas are from Russia, Stolichnaya (Stoli's) is sort of on the fence. According to the New York Times, it's produced in Latvia and the company is headquartered in Luxembourg, but the product uses alcohol from a distiller in Tambov, Russia. The bottles are from Poland and Estonia and its caps are made in Italy.
The most Russian of all the Russian imported vodka is Russian Standard, which is owned by a Russian oligarch, Roustam Tariko, who also owns Russian Standard Bank.
Either way, some bars are proud to say they're no longer serving Russian spirits, if there were any in the house, and some are celebrating blue and yellow-colored shots as an ode to the flag of Ukraine. RoyG's in Dallas has $1 yellow and blue shots.
Alexandre's Bar has a new yellow and blue shot called the Fukin Putin.
In addition to Dima's Vodka mentioned above, Nemiroff Vodka is from Ukraine and won six medals at the 2020 Bartender Spirits Awards. There's also a brand called Ukrainian Heritage that is available at Spec's.