 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
March won't be the first time for Chef AQ (center) to cook at the James Beard House, but it is her first time being the headlining chef.
March won't be the first time for Chef AQ (center) to cook at the James Beard House, but it is her first time being the headlining chef.
courtesy Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman

Chef AQ Will Head to New York for Another Dinner at the James Beard House: Here’s How You Can Get a Taste

Taylor Adams | February 4, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

José’s chef, Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, is headed to New York to cook at the James Beard House on March 13. But if you want to try the food yourself, you can do so right here in Dallas on Feb. 19.

“We’re trying to duplicate exactly what we’ll do there so we can practice. … That’s what I’ve learned by Abraham [Salum], Janice [Provost] and Nikky [Phinyawatana], who have all been,” Quiñones-Pittman says. “We’re going to run through the whole menu with the cocktails, then tweak it if something doesn't taste right or look right.”

Leann Berry, Janice Provost, Abraham Salum and Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman in New York for a previous dinner at the James Beard House.
Leann Berry, Janice Provost, Abraham Salum and Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman in New York for a previous dinner at the James Beard House.
courtesy Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman

Related Stories

The chef says she first went with Salum in 2013.

“I knew it was a big deal, but I didn't know the severity of it until all these years later, really knowing the chefs that have cooked there, [who have] received nominations,” she says. “I remember handing off the last plate to a server; I just got overwhelmed and started crying.

“[Salum] said you'll get here eventually,” Quiñones-Pittman, 39, says. “It’s an honor. It’s a huge deal … I hold him in such high standards. To kind of be on that level now is pretty good.”

The chef can take any staff she’d like to join her at the James Beard House: She’s taking five employees, three of whom have never been on a plane, and none of whom have been to New York.

“I could have easily picked the best chefs to go with me. It was so much more important to find people to cover our shifts to get guys to go with me. They wouldn't have this opportunity otherwise,” she says.

If you’re really into what she and her team will be doing for that dinner, you can head to José that very night. Cameras in the James Beard House will livestream the dinner, and you can watch it at the restaurant on Lovers Lane, where they’ll serve a few of the best items from the dinner.

José is on the Observer’s Top 100 Restaurants list for 2020.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >