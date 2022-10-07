Chef Paul Liebrandt Joins Local Chefs at Attalie in Support of Genesis Women's Shelter

Attalie at The Exchange in downtown Dallas is hosting two dinners with guest chef Paul Liebrandt, Misti Norris and Josh Harmon. All proceeds from these two dinners will go to Genesis Women's Shelter, a local safe place for women and children who are victims of domestic violence.
Chef Paul Liebrandt has an extensive globe-trotting resume that includes work at a couple of three-starred Michelin restaurants. His own spot, Corton, in New York City, has received two Michelin stars.
For the first dinner on Friday, Oct. 14, Liebrandt will join James Beard-nominated chef Misti Norris, whose East Dallas restaurant Petra and the Beast has received many accolades from Esquire, Food and Wine and Texas Monthly. Norris has received five "Best Chef Texas" nominations from the James Beard Foundation.
Tickets for the six-course meal are $177.95, which includes gratuity and fees. A cocktail pairing option is an additional $67.54, which also includes gratuity and fees.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, local chef Josh Harmon will join Liebrandt. Harmon currently has a hot chicken sandwich restaurant, Birdie, at The Exchange food hall (which is part of the same venue as Attalie). Harmon has spent time at Stephan Pyles, as well as Petra and the Beast, and has been featured on the Food Network several times.
Tickets for Saturday's dinner are also $177.95 for dinner and an additional $67.54 for paired cocktails.
No word yet on the menu but that's part of Liebrandt's charm and allure: he keeps guests guessing. And evidently that usually works out pretty well.
Attalie is a fine-dining, rotating-chef restaurant on the second floor of The Exchange. Currently, Norris is the resident chef with her concept, Stepchild, which we got a peek at earlier this year.
Attalie, The Exchange, 211 S. Akard St. (Downtown).