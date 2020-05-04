Your Guide to Cinco de Mayo To Go

Margarita kits to go make sheltering in place more tolerable, we think.

Even though most of us are staying at home these days, there’s no reason we can’t get in on some Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Here are some Dallas spots making that easier with kits and more to go this week.

Even if macarons aren't your favorite, these are cute enough to get anyway. courtesy of Bisous Bisous

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie 3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 150 (Uptown)



Bisous is offering sweet treats all month for Cinco de Mayo with margarita macarons. They’re flavored with lime and a hint of tequila — adorable looking and surely refreshing, if macarons are your thing.

Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden 311 S. Akard St. (downtown)



If you’re looking to grab a party package from downtown, Jaxon has a taco box for $10 with three smoked pork carnitas tacos, salsa and chips. Get a Modelo six-pack for $15 and/or spicy pineapple margaritas for $40 (serves up to seven). Order for curbside pickup by calling 214-838-1422.

EXPAND If you're in Plano, Legacy Hall has a whole kit to go for this Cinco de Mayo. courtesy of Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano



In Plano, you can get a cinco fiesta meal kit with guacamole, queso, tortilla chips, smoked brisket, smoked pulled chicken, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, rice, beans and tortillas. Cost is $59, and it serves four people. Email your order to pickup Tuesday, May 5. Legacy Hall’s curbside pickup also has a margarita kit ($40, 5 servings) and six-packs of beer ($9): call 469-934-6757.

Miriam Cocina Latina 2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren Park)



Pick up Cinco de Mayo curbside with taco specials, micheladas and margarita kits, in addition to the restaurant’s a-la-carte menu offerings. There’s a Cinco de Mayo taco combo kit with tacos filled with brisket, chicken or shrimp (there’s a vegan option, too) with elotes, chips and salsa for $28. Call 214-855-5275. Delivery is available through DoorDash and Ubereats.

Ten50 BBQ 1050 N. Central Expressway, Richardson



Grab barbecue for Cinco de Mayo, if you want. Ten50 is offering a backyard barbecue pack with ranch water package. The whole thing feeds four people: get two meats (1.5 pounds each) and two family-style sides. Add the ranch water package for $25, getting Casa Noble tequila reposado (375 mL) and four 12-ounce Topo Chicos with lemon, lime and orange. Call 855-783-1050 to pickup your order curbside.

Two Sisters Catering 2633 Gaston Ave. (Old East Dallas)



Order from a menu of goods including Mexican crab cakes, steak fajita quesadillas, queso and sopapilla cheesecake bars. The Cinco de Mayo menu runs through Friday. Order the day ahead of when you want to pick up or have it delivered by calling 214-702-4426 or emailing Two Sisters.