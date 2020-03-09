Community Beer Co. Celebrates Dallas Art Month With Cans Designed by Local Artist

Dallas Arts Month is a citywide celebration of art, held during the month of April. Originally established by Mayor Mike Rawlings in 2013, it’s designed to build awareness and appreciation for our local artists and the “cultural renaissance in Dallas.”

This year, the city's Office of Arts and Culture is collaborating with Community Beer Company to dabble in a new medium: beer cans.

Corey Dickinson with Community explained how it all came together.

“They reached out to us knowing that we do a lot for local artists, particularly through our pop-up galleries that we host once a month, and they asked us what was feasible," he says.

Through several online outlets, Community put the word out and asked artists who were interested to submit their portfolios of work.

“We got a lot of very unique pieces of artwork,” Dickinson says. "Then, we established a panel and narrowed it down to six artists just based on their portfolios and asked them to [mock] up cans based on the question: What does the art community in Dallas mean to you? From there, it was up to them. Moving forward this is a way to get more eyes on the local art scene.”

The artwork is for Community’s Texas Lager beer and has already been printed. The brewery is hosting a Texas Lager Arts kickoff party Thursday, March 12, at the brewery, where the featured artists' works will be on display. There will be a few special beers on tap and beer to-go available. The artists will also have original work to purchase.

Here Are the Artists

Cameron Hinojosa is from Keller, and now lives in Denton, where he’s a freelance graphic designer. His beer can design is an ode to Dallas musicians.

“Whether it be a show I’m playing or going to see, the scene is typically of the Dallas skyline at sunset. So, I wanted to portray that idea of a musician heading downtown to do the thing that they love most,” Hinojosa says.

EXPAND Texas Lager Arts Edition designed by Cameron Hinojosa courtesy Community Beer Co.

Angela Faz draws on linoleum, then produces prints through a press. The theme of her art in general is social justice. She also hosts workshops and runs a small collective called Radical Love.

“The inspiration for my can design is dignity, respect and justice for all,” Faz says.

For Dallas Arts Month, Faz partnered with Our City, Our Future as well as community organizers and policy influencers to create a campaign with a focus on youth and trans youth.

“I hope with my design I can inspire people to get out and share a beverage and imagine what dignity looks like for La Bajada,” Faz says. “What does respect look like for black trans women and justice for Clinton Allen? My can design is dedicated to us. Saludos!”

EXPAND Texas Lager Arts Edition designed by Angela Faz courtesy Community Beer Co.

Jefferson Muncy grew up watching Universal monster movies, which helped inspire him to “create work steeped in horror and dark fantasy.” Muncy's beer can art has a road map of the city in the background and several artists with joined hands and paintbrushes symbolizing the collaborative nature of the arts community in Dallas.

EXPAND Texas Lager Arts Edition designed by Jefferson Muncy courtesy Community Beer Co.

Proceeds from the sale of this beer at all venues will go directly to support the Dallas arts community via nonprofit Texas Arts Marketing, which works with the Office of Arts and Culture on funding public art installations and projects.

Starting in March and throughout April, Community’s Texas Lager will be available at art venues such as the Nasher Sculpture Center, The Majestic Theatre, AT&T Performing Arts Center, Moody Performance Hall, Sammons Center for the Arts and the Dallas Arts District Foundation. The lager will also be on grocery store shelves across Dallas-Fort Worth.